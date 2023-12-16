Usually, the publication of the list is the first official chance to see any new names, but sometimes teams agree with the FIA to wait due to the requirements of sponsors.

For the first time, there are no driver number changes between seasons, so the entry list contains few novelties other than the new name for the former Alfa Romeo team, and a change of title sponsor at Aston Martin.

After four seasons as AlphaTauri, the Faenza team is moving on from its current name – with Racing Bulls widely tipped as the new choice – but it is not planning any further announcement until next year.

AlphaTauri in 2024:

However, speaking to Motorsport.com last month, CEO Peter Bayer gave some insight into its plans.

"The identity will be generic," he said. "The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it's moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.

"We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.

"The name of the team, the identity, has been decided by the shareholders. And I need to carry it with me without being able to share, which is very difficult!"

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Bayer also confirmed that the team will have new American sponsors from next year.

"We're on a good trajectory," he said. "And because we have such good traction in the US at the moment, we found these two companies who like each other.

"We had a very, very good meeting with these two big new partners. And they understood each other really well. They sort of mingled immediately.

"We talked about when do we announce it? What do we do? And we said look, this is what usually happens, and we have the FIA entry form and we have the livery presentation. And then they had ideas.

"They started brainstorming so much that I got scared, actually! They have a couple of very big ideas. They're thinking big, bigger than we would probably have dared to think."

In other team name changes, the former Alfa Romeo outfit will run as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber this year, with the Italian manufacturer no longer involved for the two interim seasons prior to the official arrival of Audi in 2026. The chassis will be known as a KICK Sauber.

Meanwhile, Cognizant is no longer the title sponsor of the Aston Martin team, with that honour now going exclusively to Aramco.

The Silverstone team announced on Thursday that it had extended its deal with the Saudi Arabian energy giant until 2028.

2024 F1 entry list

Car Number

Driver Name

Company Name

Team Name

Chassis Name

Engine Make

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing Limited

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Honda RBPT

11

Sergio Perez Mendoza

Red Bull Racing Limited

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Honda RBPT

63

George Russell

Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes

Mercedes

44

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes Grand Prix Ltd

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes

Mercedes

16

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari Spa

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

Ferrari

55

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari Spa

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

Ferrari

81

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Racing Ltd

McLaren Formula 1 Team

McLaren

Mercedes

4

Lando Norris

McLaren Racing Ltd

McLaren Formula 1 Team

McLaren

Mercedes

18

Lance Stroll

AMR GP Limited

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Aston Martin Aramco

Mercedes

14

Fernando Alonso Diaz

AMR GP Limited

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Aston Martin Aramco

Mercedes

31

Esteban Ocon

Alpine Racing Limited

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alpine

Renault

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine Racing Limited

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Alpine

Renault

23

Alexander Albon

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

Williams Racing

Williams

Mercedes

2

Logan Sargeant

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

Williams Racing

Williams

Mercedes

3

Daniel Ricciardo

Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A

Scuderia AlphaTauri RB

RB

Honda RBPT

22

Yuki Tsunoda

Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A

Scuderia AlphaTauri RB

RB

Honda RBPT

77

Valtteri Bottas

Sauber Motorsport AG

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Kick Sauber

Ferrari

24

Zhou Guanyu

Sauber Motorsport AG

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Kick Sauber

Ferrari

20

Kevin Magnussen

Haas Formula LLC

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Haas

Ferrari

27

Nicolas Hulkenberg

Haas Formula LLC

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Haas

Ferrari