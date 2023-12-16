Length: 3,595 mm

Width: 1,595 mm

Height: 1,485 mm

Wheelbase: 2,400 mm

Boot: min. 255 l/max. 1,010 l

Have you ever thought that a small car like the Kia Picanto could break records? The new generation, which is more of an elaborate restyling, is the roomiest city car on the market and that's always an important asset.

Aesthetically, its appearance has been updated, especially at the front and inside, with a new dashboard and an 8-inch screen, but there is no change in roominess compared to the current version.

Kia Picanto 2024, the dimensions

The Kia Picanto has surpassed the 3.5-metre length that used to be the historical limit for A-segment cars, but remains among the smallest in terms of dimensions, with a length of 3,595 mm and a width of just 1.6 metres (1,595 mm).

Although it is related to the Hyundai i10, it is shorter and narrower, slightly taller at 1.49 metres (1,485 mm) and also has a tighter wheelbase of 2,400 mm, which is not small in proportion to its length.

Kia Picanto, roominess and boot space

The Kia Picanto is not very wide, in fact, it is among the narrowest in the segment, so it has limited transverse roominess, even though it is homologated for five passengers. The height development that has always distinguished the model, however, makes it very comfortable for four people, both for the legs and the head.

Maletero del Kia Picanto 2024 Plazas traseras del Kia Picanto 2024

The boot, as already mentioned, is currently the best among 3.6-metre city cars at 255 litres, and is well equipped thanks to a two-level adjustable load floor and load hooks.

Kia Picanto, engines

For the 2024 model year, the engine line-up will continue to include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder, neither turbocharged, with 66 bhp and 83 bhp respectively. For both, manual or automatic transmission and front-wheel drive only, of course.

Engine Power Power Transmission 1.0 MPI/AT 66 BHP Petrol Front-wheel drive, manual or automatic transmission 1.2 MPI/AT 83 BHP Petrol Front wheel drive, manual or automatic transmission

Kia Picanto, competitors in similar sizes

Not very numerous, small cars of 3.6-3.7 metres are less than a dozen, with the exception of the Dacia Spring, 100% electric but comparable in other characteristics.