How much pressure is the Volkswagen brand under when it comes to affordable electric cars? It is certainly late, considering models such as the Citroën e-C3 or the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, both of which will be launched on the market as early as 2024.

Volkswagen, on the other hand, has already shown the ID.2all as a study, but the potential electric successor to the Polo will not go into series production until 2025. A first teaser image now shows the ID.2all SUV as a sister model in the style of the T-Cross. The ID.2all SUV is likely to be related to the Skoda Elroq, which has been announced for 2025.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.2all

23 Photos

VW is tight-lipped about the details, stating only: "Like the ID.2all study, it is based on a newly developed MEB modular system with front-wheel drive and is to be presented in 2026."

In any case, the timing of the announcement is unusual: Normally, car manufacturers launch a teaser campaign in order to warm up customers for the new model in a reasonably timely manner using salami tactics. But a good two years in advance is unusual.

This may have something to do with the fact that the brand is currently undergoing radical change when it comes to electromobility. The ID.3 and ID.4 are getting on in years, and their sleek design is not to everyone's taste. Only the ID. Buzz with its retro look is well received, but is expensive. At the same time, the VW e-Up is being phased out as an affordable e-car, while Citroën e-C3 and the Renault 5 are making their mark in this area, as already mentioned. There is also growing competition from China.

Volkswagen ID.2all: instruments in the old Golf look

Brand boss Thomas Schäfer wants to turn VW into a "love brand", i.e. make it more emotional again and hark back to the past. For example, the ID.2all had digital instruments that could also display the speedometers of the Beetle and the first Golf. VW's current beacon of hope is the new ID.7 in Passat format. The "German Car of the Year 2024" will soon also be available as an estate, which will be called the ID.7 Tourer.

The saloon is just under five metres long, will (initially) only have a 210 kW rear-wheel drive and offers two battery options (77 and 86 kWh net). The ranges of 382 and 435 miles (615 and 700 kilometres) have also already been revealed. You can read our driving report of the ID.7 here.