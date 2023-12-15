The new Lancia Ypsilon is coming. The year 2024 will mark a new beginning for both the Italian brand and one of Italy's best-selling and most popular models ever. For the first time, Lancia's small car will be offered (also) as an electric car, while the styling will be a breakthrough.

Inspired by the Pu+Ra HPE concept, the Ypsilon will bring with it a completely new identity that should characterise all future Lancia models. So what will it look like? Let's try to find out with our exclusive render, which puts together the 'clues' from the various teasers and spy photos collected in recent months.

Return to the origins

A distinctive element of the new Ypsilon will be the return of the classic chalice-shaped Lancia symbol, as seen in our render.

In general, the front end of the Ypsilon 2024 will be inspired by the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, especially with regard to the black finish that embraces the front of the bonnet. However, on the small Lancia, this finish will not be matt, but glossy to further emphasise the brand lettering.

Nuova Lancia Ypsilon (2024), il render di Motor1.com

At the rear, a protruding portion can be seen, with the Ypsilon possibly having a 'tail' almost more like a fastback than a true compact.

Nuova Lancia Ypsilon, le foto spia degli interni

As for the cabin, previous teasers have shown a small table placed between the two front seats that will also act as a storage compartment and armrest when using the physical buttons of the infotainment system. In this regard, the latter will be governed by the S. A.L.A. software, an acronym for 'Sound, Air, Light and Augmented'.

Not only electric

The new Ypsilon 2024 will be produced in Spain, in Zaragoza, and will debut in February 2024. At launch it will be available with a 154 bhp electric powertrain and a 54 kWh battery, which should guarantee a range of around 249 miles (400 kilometres).

Nuova Lancia Ypsilon, le foto spia

Later on, Lancia is expected to see the arrival of a mild hybrid engine, most likely the 99 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol present in the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger.