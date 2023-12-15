Nissan pioneered new electric concept cars with the LEAF almost 15 years ago, but today it is building its new electric range with big innovations being introduced in small but measured steps, as was the case with the Ariya and the MPVs/commercial vehicles represented by the Townstar. Now, however, the Eastern company seems ready to accelerate.

Two major electric innovations are expected in 2024: the third generation of the LEAF itself, which will apparently undergo a major evolution towards a crossover look, and the new Micra, which will share its base with the soon-to-be-launched electric Renault 5. In addition, there will be a mid-career restyling for the Qashqai.

Here's what's new from Nissan for 2023:

Nissan Micra 2024

The next generation of the popular Japanese small car will be electric. The company itself has previewed it by also showing a teaser showing large oval headlamps and compact shapes, while in terms of production synergy there is no doubt that the new Nissan Micra will be based on the new Renault 5, which will soon arrive on the market with a base price of €25,000 (approx. £22,000).

Nissan Micra EV 2024, the teaser for 2022

The Micra will also be a four-door car that will be less than four metres long, 1.8 metres wide and 1.5 metres high, and if it shares the full range of engines and batteries of its Renault cousin, which is already available for pre-order, it will have 40 and 52 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 249 miles (400 km). We should see it early this year and on the road in the autumn.

Name Nissan Micra Bodystyle 5-passenger saloon Engine Electric Arrival date Early 2024 (launch) Pricing From around £22,000 (tbc)

Nissan Qashqai restyling

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai has been on the market for more than three years now and, although there is some talk of the next generation of 100% electric cars, the time has come for a mid-cycle refresh of the current model. That shouldn't be a revolution in terms of powertrains, as the hybrid range, including the innovative E-Power, is fit for the times, but more relevant in terms of aesthetics.

Nissan Qashqai restyled, spy photos

The prototype seen in the photos is slightly camouflaged, especially at the front, the part that seems to have the most relevant new features. We can see on the upcoming Qashqai a modified bumper and a new grille, slightly redesigned headlights that no longer have the 'C' profile and some tweaks to the taillights.

Name Nissan Qashqai Bodystyle SUV Engines Petrol-electric hybrid with petrol generator Arrival date Mid-2024 Pricing N.D.

Nissan LEAF 2024

Nissan's electric range will expand significantly over the next few years, but the LEAF promises to retain a central role, although the next generation, the third, will change a lot. Previewed by the Chill-Out concept car, which previews the first new model to go into production at the Sunderland plant from 2026, it looks set to move away from its classic compact saloon form to become a crossover.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida with the Chill-Out concept car.

The little information that can be considered reliable confirms that it will be based on the CMF-EV platform shared with Renault's new electrics such as the Mégane and Scenic, but there are no details on batteries, although for reference, the Mégane offers 40 and 60 kWh packs, for ranges between 186 and 292 miles (300 and 470 km). The size of the LEAF is assumed to remain more or less the same as at present, probably with a shorter length.