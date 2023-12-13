The Lancia Ypsilon 2024 will make its world debut in Milan in February next year. After the first teasers starring the interior, today it is the turn of the front end, characterised by a subtle luminous signature that echoes what was seen on the Pu+Ra HPE concept and is inspired by the classic Lancia goblet.

A 'T' element broken at the centre, with Lancia lettering at the top of the bonnet and made - as the press release states - in satin stainless steel finish.

Past and future

The main source of inspiration for the front end of the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 is the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, especially with regard to the black finish that embraces the front of the bonnet. On the new generation of the small Lancia it will not be matt but in gloss black, so as to give greater prominence to the lettering.

With this new teaser a new piece is added to the jigsaw puzzle that is showing us the styling of the new Ypsilon, thanks also to the spy photos that gave us a glimpse of the interior, with the circular table (also taken from the Pu+Ra HPE) perched above the central tunnel.

A model called to kick-start the company's renaissance and which, contrary to what was believed until recently, will not have crossover shapes. It will be a classic B-segment small car, like the Peugeot 208 and Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, with which it will share the CMP platform, designed to accommodate both 100% electric powertrains and classic combustion engines, including mild hybrid modules.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, gli interni Lancia Ypsilon 2024, le foto spia

And it is electric that the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 is expected to debut in February, with petrol versions expected at a later date. Using the same base as its 'cousins', we can imagine that it will be powered by a 154 bhp system with a 54 kWh battery, for a range of around 249 miles (400 km). As for the mild hybrid, there should instead be the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with 99 bhp also used by the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger.

Meanwhile, in France

Curiously, the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 was also the protagonist of a strange sighting in Montbéliard - a small French village a few kilometres from the Stellantis factory at Sochaux - where a mule was literally fished out of a river.

The photos - published by the site L'Est Républicain and taken up by half the internet - show what appears to be the new Ypsilon. In support of this thesis is the Lancia badge on the rear pillar. The circular light clusters can also be seen, partly echoing those seen on the Pu+Ra HPE, even if they seem to be artificial and may not be the standard ones.

Another photo, with the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 still partially submerged, instead allows us a glimpse of the front end, quite different from that seen in the teaser photo. The mule could therefore have been assembled with parts from other models, to test the mechanics.