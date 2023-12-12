Is it just the hard top sibling of the new SL or does it go further? Opinions on the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe are divided. Be that as it may, the manufacturer is already working on expanding the engine range below the extreme 63, and a new prototype now shows off the 55 in a test drive.

There's not much more to disguise, so why bother? Visually, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is already well known, only the camouflaged front section indicates certain changes in this area. And the GT 55's powertrain is already familiar from the SL.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT53 Coupe (2024) spy photos

The spy photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 55

The chrome-plated 'pseudo air intake' is a clear indication that this is not the 43. The 'V8-Biturbo' lettering is also masked underneath. In other words: it's the 55. We've also ruled out the 53 as this turbocharged inline-six engine is reserved for models like the CLE.

Mercedes-AMG was kind enough to announce the 55 at the premiere of the new GT, but has yet to provide any images. The 55 and 63 will be launched at the same time. A 43 version is also likely to arrive later.

The 55 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 with a displacement of 4.0 litres and an output of 469 bhp (350 kW) plus 700 Nm of torque. The SL 55 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph (295 km/h). The weight of the 4.73-metre long GT 55 is already known: 1,970 kilograms.

For use in the AMG GT, the engine received a new crankcase, repositioned intercoolers and active crankcase ventilation. The intake and exhaust ducts have been optimised for even more efficient gas exchange and the exhaust routing has been extended. The developers succeeded in increasing the performance of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ primarily through higher boost pressure and air flow, as well as by modifying the engine software.

In the so-called 'Speedshift MCT 9G' transmission, a wet starter clutch replaces the torque converter. Of course, all-wheel drive is standard on the GT 55. The new AMG GT is equipped as standard with an electronically controlled rear axle locking differential. It also features 'Active Ride Control' suspension with active roll stabilisation.

In addition, the new AMG GT is equipped as standard with active rear-axle steering (HAL). Depending on the speed, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction (up to 100 km/h) or in the same direction (over 100 km/h) as the front wheels.

The AMG GT 55 4MATIC+ and AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ are fitted as standard with 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design. 21-inch wheels are also available as an option.