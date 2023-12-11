The new Porsche Macan 2024 replaces a very important car for the German brand, a model that has given so many people the 'satisfaction' of buying a Porsche. Of course, the big change is that it has gone electric.

The car's designers explained what it's like and let me climb aboard one of the latest prototypes for a test drive on both a circuit and an off-road track, before the final production car is unveiled.

Porsche Macan, the first in a long line of cars

I wrote earlier that the Macan has increased the number of Porsche enthusiasts, thanks to its versatility, infinitely greater than that of the 911, Cayman or Boxster, which usually have a second car in the garage. With the German SUV, however, many have realised their dream of owning a Porsche and using it on a daily basis.

For Porsche, the Macan has also been a model that has won over customers who might previously have opted for an SUV from Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz: around 80 per cent of all those who bought it became new Porsche customers.

Porsche Macan 2024, test prototype

The Macan was unveiled in 2013, introduced to the market in 2014 and has since recorded more than 800,000 deliveries worldwide, receiving updates in 2018 and at the end of 2021. In 2015 it became the best-selling Porsche for the first time, achieving this title six times by 2022, alternating over time with the Cayenne in this ranking.

The new Porsche Macan 2024 that I am going to describe in this article and in the accompanying video is the second electric car produced by the German brand, after the Taycan (launched in 2019).

Also coming in the next few years will be the electric Porsche 718 and electric Cayenne, followed by a model positioned above it and completely new for Porsche, a luxury sports SUV also in a 100% electric version, designed primarily for China and the United States. By 2030, the German carmaker expects more than 80% of its new models to be all-electric.

Porsche Macan 2024: engines and batteries

Let me start by giving you some technical data and information about the electric Porsche Macan 2024, shared by the German manufacturer in this preliminary phase of presentation of the latest prototypes, before showing the final production model.

Porsche Macan 2024 battery

Based on the new PPE platform, the same platform that will be used by the Audi Q6 e-tron and other Volkswagen Group electric models, the Porsche Macan 2024 is powered by permanent magnet electric motors with a combined output of more than 600 bhp (over 450 kW) and more than 1,000 Nm of torque. Available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions, it has the particularity of having the rear engine mounted in a particularly rearward position, to achieve a 48/52 weight distribution.

These engines are powered by a lithium-ion battery of around 100 kW (the final figure will be announced at the time of its debut) and 800 V power supply, for a range, calculated according to the WLTP type-approval cycle, of over 500 km (311 miles). This figure will apply to all planned versions.

Recharging the Porsche Macan 2024

In terms of recharging, a maximum power output of 270 kW is possible, enabling a range of around 100 km (62 miles) to be generated in just four minutes. Interestingly, charging sockets are available on both sides of the rear, with the one on the left dedicated to DC connections.

Porsche Macan 2024: suspension, tuning, handling

But how does the new electric Macan perform, and how much more Porsche is it in terms of driving dynamics? You can get an idea by watching the video of how the test drivers drove it on the beautiful track around the Leipzig factory, with corners taken from other circuits around the world: Monza, Spa-Francorchamps, Laguna Seca, Suzuka, Nurburgring, Monte Carlo, Fuji, Sebring, Shizuoka or Rio de Janeiro.

Porsche Macan 2024: track test

In the clip you will also see how the electric Macan performs on an off-road track once used by the Russian army. Below, however, I give you more information about how the car is built, starting with the suspension.

Up front there's a double wishbone layout with geometries and settings to deliver the responsiveness, steering precision and straight-line stability you'd expect from a Porsche. The rear suspension is multi-link, connected to the body via a subframe.

In the range-topping Macan, by contrast, the rear electric motor is attached directly to the body via four attachment points to improve driving dynamics, bringing more precision to the wheels thanks to greater transverse rigidity, and improving comfort in terms of NVH (mainly noise and vibration). This is combined with selective torque distribution and rear-wheel steering.

Mechanics of the Porsche Macan 2024

Starting with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, present in the top-of-the-range version of the electric Macan, it ensures greater traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics. Also standard on the top model of the electric Macan is an electronically controlled locking rear differential.

The dampers are adaptive PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), also available as an option on the coil spring versions. The system reacts to road conditions, speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, throttle actuation, steering input and ride height adjustment.

The level of rebound and compression of the shock absorber can be individually controlled using two-valve technology, providing improved pitch and roll support and greater stability in body movements. This versatility makes the differences between the various drive programs even more tangible.

Testing the Porsche Macan 2024

In addition, when the electric Macan is equipped with air springs, each drive program varies the ground clearance setting, lowering or raising the car depending on speed to improve aerodynamics and therefore range, or to tackle off-road routes.

As already mentioned, the new electric Porsche Macan has steered rear wheels, which reduce the turning radius (11.1 m) and increase driving stability at high speeds. Up to 80 km/h (50 mph), the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction of the front wheels, with a maximum steering angle at the rear axle of up to 5° when parking. This makes manoeuvring easier by reducing the turning radius by approximately one metre. This virtual shortening of the wheelbase also translates into greater responsiveness when cornering.

Above 80 km/h (50 mph), the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front axle. As a result, it is as if the wheelbase is lengthened, which increases driving stability, for example, when changing lanes on the motorway. The steered rear wheels are accompanied by a steering ratio on the front axle that is 15 per cent more direct than on the previous Macan.

Porsche Macan 2024: software and infotainment

The Porsche Macan 2024 adopts a new operating system for the on-board software, based on Android Automotive and with a wider availability of apps.

This is a new generation of PCM (Porsche Communication Management), which starts up in the background as soon as the driver approaches with the key. This means that vehicle and infotainment functions are immediately available and can be used quickly and smoothly.

Porsche Macan 2024, the navigation system

The new connectivity service centre is called the Porsche App Centre, which is continuously updated throughout the vehicle's life cycle and has a portfolio that is made available to Macan customers for a period of 10 years.

Apps such as Spotify, Amazon Music and TuneIn Radio, the streaming platforms YouTube and DAZN, the Cisco WebEx conference system and video games such as Beach Buggy Racing, as well as the smarthome app Home Assistant, can be installed and used directly from the passenger's phone.

In the navigation app, monthly updates of maps and route-relevant map data are aimed at delivering a high-quality customer experience.

Porsche Macan 2024, the smartphone app

Thanks to the online charging route calculation, it is now possible to plan journeys with charging stops in a matter of seconds, taking into account customer preferences in terms of station types and energy suppliers. The route can also be planned and sent to the infotainment system when not in the car via the My Porsche app.

Smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has also been developed, allowing Apple or Google Maps to be displayed in the instrument cluster. Next, the Sport Chrono app has been updated by integrating the functions of the Porsche Track Precision app, supporting the driver first with the most relevant track information and a precise location-based stopwatch, and later with various telemetry analysis functions.

Porsche Macan 2024: the interior

The interior of the Porsche Macan 2024 can have up to three displays. The digital instrumentation features a 12.6-inch curved monitor positioned in the driver's field of vision. As is customary for Porsche, this screen forms the highest point of the dashboard.

Using the steering wheel controls, the driver can customise the instrument cluster display and the optional augmented reality display, a technology available for the first time in a Porsche.

The augmented reality colour image is projected as if it were in the environment at a distance of 10 metres, and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch screen. The lower area of the image statically displays speed, traffic signs and assistance and navigation symbols, leaving information such as navigation arrows, which are displayed in the correct turning lane, or driving assistance information such as activated adaptive cruise control, in which the selected distance to the vehicle in front is virtually displayed on the road as a carpet of dots.

Porsche Macan 2024, realidad aumentada Porsche Macan 2024, realidad aumentada

Driving assistance information is also provided by the ambient lighting with communication lights (standard). This is a strip of coloured lights inside the cabin that comes to life to inform and warn occupants, even when the car is stationary, for example while charging.

The central screen is a high-resolution 10.9-inch touchscreen in Full HD quality. As on a smartphone, the driver can scroll through their favourite apps for quick access. As an option, there is a dedicated passenger display (as in the Cayenne and Taycan) with a 10.9-inch diagonal, from which content can be viewed, infotainment and navigation settings adjusted or video content streamed, even when the car is in motion: thanks to a special film covering it, this display is not visible from the driver's seat.

One last detail that will delight passengers: the PPE platform allows for a flat battery pack, arranged on a single level, so they don't have to contend with the 'step' that characterises the Taycan's J1 platform, with a height difference in the rear passengers' footwell.