Aichi Prefecture is the area of Japan where most of the Toyota Group's plants and factories are located, as well as its headquarters and main technical and operational centres. Among the factories, which are around fifteen including those dedicated to engines, transmissions and bodywork parts, is also the first headquarters of the Lexus brand, which since early 2000 has been pushing hybrids, and soon will become the first almost fully electrified premium brand.

The plant in question is Tahara, one of the last to be built in the area, which supports the production of some of the brand's most iconic models, as well as some of Toyota's high-end SUVs.

From pick-ups to luxury cars

The Tahara factory opened in early 1979 and was the last major assembly plant built in the area, after which other factories were established specifically for components and engines. Initially, it focused on models such as the Hilux pick-up and Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota's most popular SUV family, later followed by the RAV4 and 4Runner, as well as saloons such as the Corolla and sports cars such as the Celica and Supra.

The factory grows in capacity and technology, soon becoming Toyota's number one centre for automation and high-tech processes. However, this does not compromise on record employment of flesh-and-blood staff: in fact, in 2011 Tahara reached almost 8,000 employees, against an annual output of close to 400,000 units, second only to Tsutsumi, where more than half a million cars are produced, but in more popular segments.

In the late 1980s, the level of technological excellence made it the first site to start production of models of the new Lexus brand, founded in 1986 with the aim of attacking the high-end car sector in the North American market, where it landed in 1989, supporting the progressive electrification of models converted into hybrids at the beginning of the third millennium.

High technology and human sensitivity

Today, Tahara has reached a daily production rate of one car every minute and a half for Lexus models, or a total of 675 units per day. Robots perform high-precision operations, including the automatic installation of window seals, but quality control is entrusted exclusively to employees, who perform more than 4,000 checks on each car produced.

The current range includes the three main Lexus saloon lines, from the flagship LS to the mid-size IS, (the upper mid-size GS will be discontinued from 2020), plus the LX and GX full-size SUVs. These are based on Toyota's high-end Land Cruiser family of SUVs, which are also produced here along with the Vanguard and 4Runner and the new Century SUV. The engines, mainly V6 and V8, for these models also come from here.

Maximum care

The philosophy followed at the Tahara plant pays particular attention to precision and cleanliness: on entry, employees undergo an air shower to remove dust, and during their shift they engage in physical activities and motor exercises to maintain the high level of concentration and attention needed to ensure quality.