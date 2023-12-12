Jaguar's future plans are decidedly ambitious: the Coventry-based company has stated that it aims to have an all-electric range from 2025, but much remains to be defined in terms of industrial and product plans.

The new range was supposed to start with the heir to the now-cancelled XJ and a family of SUVs, while today the latest official news is of a sports saloon.

This model will make its official debut in 2025, with the start of production, but it is highly likely that we will see a preview during 2024, not least to keep the spotlight on a brand that has given very little to talk about in recent months. Beyond that, the only thing to look forward to is the F-Type ZP Edition, with which the company will say goodbye to petrol engines.

So here's what's expected from Jaguar in 2024:

Jaguar GT EV

With the electric transition, Jaguar aims to move up a gear and enter into direct competition with extra-luxury brands such as Aston Martin and Bentley, and from 2025 to 2027 will launch a new model each year based on the in-house built JEA platform, which will be the real foundation of the brand's new strategy. The first will be a four-door GT that already promises to be the most powerful car Jaguar has ever built.

This car will truly mark a new beginning: it will have bold styling and a very high level of technology, with 800-volt batteries, all-wheel drive, advanced connectivity and a range of around 435 miles (700 km).

Name Jaguar GT EV (provisional) Bodystyle 4-door saloon Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 (possible advance) Pricing Over £100,000

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition

The F-Type ZP is the latest of Jaguar's special editions to bring its two-seater to the end of its career. It is distinguished by a bespoke styling package from SV Bespoke, Jaguar's personalisation department, and is available in Oulton Blue Gloss and Crystal Grey Gloss, inspired by the E-Type's most iconic colours and matched with a red or blue leather interior.

The ZP Edition, produced in a limited run of just 150 units both 'Coupé' and 'Convertible', is based on the R75 version with 567 bhp 5.0-litre V8 engine and 186 mph (300 km/h) top speed, and comes with special 20-inch wheels with black inserts. It will arrive in the first part of 2024 although prices have not yet been announced.