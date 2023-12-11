Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is aligning the Bus model programme for the future. From now on, the focus is consistently on the claim "the right one for everyone". One Bus has become three: Transporter, Multivan and ID. Buzz. The new Multivan with optional plug-in hybrid drive marked the start of 2021. It was followed in 2022 by the all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo (638 kg payload).

The countdown has now begun for the third new Bus: the Transporter and the shuttle version of the series, the Caravelle. According to VW, "commercial vehicles with ultra-modern drive and assistance systems and a payload of over a tonne." These are therefore the successors to the T6.1, presumably with the name T7, which was never officially used for the new Multivan. The model will be presented in its entirety in spring 2024.

What VW Commercial Vehicles is discreetly concealing: The new Bus from 2024 is actually the Ford Transit/Tourneo Custom with VW front end and logo. Similar to the VW Amarok and Ford Ranger. Or VW Caddy alias Ford Tourneo Connect.

According to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the range of completely newly developed Transporter and Caravelle variants will be "huge": The portfolio will include a panel van in two different lengths and heights, an estate, a platform van with crew cab and the Caravelle.

This range can be combined with turbo diesel engines (TDI) as well as plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid) and purely electric drives (e-Transporter and e-Caravelle). A look at the Ford: under the bonnet there are diesel engines between 108 and 168 bhp, with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. An eight-speed automatic transmission is available as an option for the 134 and 168 bhp versions.

The new Transit Custom with diesel is already rolling off the production line and deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Transit Custom PHEV can also already be ordered. It will be rolling out to customers from next spring. The all-electric E-Transit Custom will follow in summer 2024.

The all-electric E-Tourneo Custom model variant is powered by a 215 bhp electric motor, while the battery has a usable storage capacity of 64 kilowatt hours (kWh) - enough for a locally emission-free range of up to 325 kilometres (202 miles). The consistent separation of the T-series and the associated separate development of vehicles for different purposes and target groups has now resulted in a new van that is more of a commercial vehicle than ever before.

As the third new model series, the new Transporter and the new Caravelle are set to continue the success story of their legendary predecessors from 2024. Pre-sales of the new Transporter in Germany will start in 2023, which is why Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will soon be announcing the specifications of the new Transporter.