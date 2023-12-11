Acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), between myth and reality. Since time immemorial, the seconds and tenths of a second needed to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h have been a parameter for establishing the degree of sportiness of a car.

Among enthusiasts, there was, and still is, a widespread desire to compare the supercars and hypercars of the moment on the basis of the 0-100 figure, which in many Anglo-Saxon countries is replaced by 0-60 mph, which is equivalent to 0-96 km/h.

But which road cars are the champions of acceleration? After careful research, we've put together the 2023 ranking, which includes many electric hypercars and the odd petrol-powered surprise. Want to know who wins the 0-60 mph sprint? Check it out below and happy accelerations to everyone!

*We've used a conversion factor of 1.05 to get the 0-100 km/h acceleration time when only the 0-60 mph figure is stated.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - 1.74 seconds

It may sound strange, but in this ranking, half of which is taken up by electric cars, a classic (but very special) American muscle car with a petrol V8 wins. We are, of course, talking about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which has a claimed 0-60 mph acceleration time of 1.66 seconds, which translates to around 1.74 seconds 0-100 km/h.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

This is a true road monster designed specifically for drag racing, where the 6.2-litre V8 engine with a 3-litre supercharger is capable of delivering 1,025 bhp and 1,281 Nm of torque to the rear wheels (made of carbon fibre) using an E85 ethanol blend. Top speed is 346 km/h (215 mph). In short, a worthy offspring of those American Top Fuel dragsters that take around 0.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill.

Rimac Nevera - 1.81 seconds

In second place is another 'beast' of the road, but this time electric and made in Croatia. The Rimac Nevera has a 0-100 time of 1.81 seconds, making it the fastest battery-powered car in the world.

Rimac Nevera

The secret lies in the four electric motors on all four wheels, with a total of 1,888 bhp and 2,340 Nm, and the 120 kWh battery, which with an unladen weight of 2,300 kilograms also guarantees a top speed of 412 km/h (256 mph).

Pininfarina Battista - 1.86 seconds

The Italian sibling of the Nevera is the Pininfarina Battista, an electric hypercar from Turin that boasts original styling and, above all, a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 1.86 seconds.

Pininfarina Battista

Here, too, the four electric motors develop 1,874 bhp and 2,300 Nm, and the top speed of Automobili Pininfarina's first work of art is 350 km/h (217 mph).

Czinger 21C - 1.9 seconds

From California comes the Czinger 21C, a spectacular two-seater two-seater coupé that claims to do 0-100 in just 1.9 seconds.

Czinger 21C

Not bad for a 2.88-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid with three electric motors, 1,350 bhp, 7-speed sequential gearbox and all-wheel drive, weighing just 1,250 kg and reaching 452 km/h in low drag configuration.

Koenigsegg Gemera - 1.9 seconds

The 21C's rival is, surprisingly, the Koenigsegg Gemera, which in its three-cylinder and V8 versions is capable of 0-100 km/h in 1.9 seconds. That's a record time for a plug-in hybrid car.

Koenigsegg Gemera

This is a futuristic Swedish high-tech hybrid coupé that uses the twin-turbocharged three-cylinder E-engine and Dark Matter (plus 9-speed multi-clutch gearbox) to produce 1,400 bhp or the electrified V8 with 2,300 bhp. Top speed is up to 400 km/h (249 mph).

Aspark Owl - 1.91 seconds

The Aspark Owl is the only Japanese car on the list, a stylish limited-run electric coupé that claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 1.91 seconds thanks to its four motors.

Aspark Owl

The Owl has a maximum power output of 1,980 bhp, all-wheel drive and a top speed of 413 km/h (257 mph).

Lucid Air Sapphire - 2.0 seconds

Seventh in this ranking is the first saloon, with a cat-like sprint of just 2.0 seconds. This is the American Lucid Air Sapphire, which is at the top of the Lucid range and is also the fastest five-seater in the world.

Lucid Air Sapphire

The credit goes to the three electric motors with a total of 1,200 bhp, which provide four-wheel drive and a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). The 118 kWh battery and an outstanding Cx of 0.197 enable it to travel up to 687 km (427 miles) without refuelling.

Tesla Model S Plaid - 2.1 seconds

The Tesla Model S, especially the Plaid version, which does 0-100 in just 2.1 seconds, could not be left out of this prestigious group of road-going lightning fast cars. Not bad for a 5-door vehicle with 5 seats.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Elon Musk's first saloon is an electric car with three motors, 1,020 bhp, all-wheel drive and a claimed range of 600 km (373 miles). It claims a top speed of 322 km/h (200 mph).

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - 2.3 seconds

The second Italian hypercar in the ranking is the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, the plug-in hybrid also available in Spider version that is capable of reaching 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.3 seconds.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Designed for the track, but also homologated for road use, the Ferrari SF90 XX XX achieves this thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors with a total of 1,016 bhp, as well as a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission that pushes it to 320 km/h (199 mph).

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - 2.3 seconds

Last in this ranking, tied with the Ferrari SF90 XX and another hypercar like the Zenvo Aurora Tur, is the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, which thanks to its reduced weight and shortened gear ratios is capable of 0-100 in 2.3 seconds. No other car with a 'simple' turbocharged petrol engine can do better.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

That's also because behind the Chiron's two seats the 1,479 bhp, four-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 block 'roars', linked to all-wheel drive via a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Top speed is 350 km/h (217 mph).

The other fast cars

The ones we have just seen are the cars already in production or soon to debut that dominate the 0-100 sprint, but there are also other 'lightning' cars on the road that could be even faster.

These are some of the hypercars coming in the next few years, the ones that have so far been seen on paper (or in renders) and lost track of (such as the theoretical 1.68-second Devel Sixteen ).

McMurtry Spéirling Pure Devel Sixteen SP Automotive Chaos

When it reaches customers in 2025, the McMurtry Speirling Pure promises to be the world's fastest car at 1.47 seconds 0-100 km/h.

Deus Vayanne Estrema Fulminea Ariel Hipercar

Also expected to be very fast are the SP Chaos and its 1.55 seconds, the Deus Vayanne announced at under 1.99 seconds, the Extreme Lightning under 2 seconds and the Ariel Hypercar and its 2.19 seconds.