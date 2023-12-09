Length: 4,210 mm

Width: 1,800 mm

Height: 1,595 mm

Wheelbase: 2,636 mm

Boot: min. 422/max. 1,305 litres (Hybrid: 354/1,237)

The second generation Nissan Juke was introduced in late 2019. Now 7 centimetres longer than its predecessor, it has changed its philosophy from a casual SUV suitable for singles or young couples, to a model with arguments for a small family.

To achieve this, the carmaker worked mainly on space, rear accessibility and the load compartment, which were the weak points of the first instalment, sacrificed for the sake of a groundbreaking design. The new model offers a load capacity in line with the competition, even in the hybrid variant, which gives up a few tens of litres.

Nissan Juke dimensions

Nissan Juke is 4.21 metres long (4,210 mm), some 75 millimetres longer than its predecessor at 4,135 mm, but also wider and taller. In fact, the width is 1.8 metres, exactly 1,800 mm versus 1,765 mm, an increase of 35 mm, while the height is 1.60 metres, 1,595 mm versus 1,565 mm, another 30 mm more. The wheelbase, i.e. the distance between the axles, has grown more than everything else: 2,636 mm compared to 2,530.

Nissan Juke Hybrid

Nissan Juke, roominess and luggage space

With 30 mm more width and height and a wheelbase lengthened by more than 100 mm, the new Nissan Juke feels considerably more comfortable and spacious than its predecessor: in the rear there's room for two adults and a child, with more head, shoulder and legroom. Meanwhile, the restyled doors now also make rear access easier.

As for the boot, there's a distinction to be made: the first generation Juke had just 251 litres, later upgraded after the restyling to 354 litres thanks to the double floor. In the current model, 354 is the lowest figure ever recorded in the hybrid (with the double floor occupied by the battery), while the petrol model reaches an impressive 422 litres. In addition, the compartment is large and regular, with a maximum width of almost 1.25 metres.

With the split backrest folded down, the maximum load length behind the front seats is close to 1.5 metres (1,477 mm to be exact). The load volume at the height of the luggage rack is 925 litres, while using the space up to the roof it is 1,305 litres. In the hybrid version these values drop to 734 and 1,237 litres.

The range is, from launch, extremely simple, with no diesel or bi-fuel engines, no sports or 4x4 versions. Thus, the new Juke debuted with the small 112 bhp 1.0 DIG-T turbo with manual or CVT gearbox, and in 2022 it was joined by the Renault-sourced hybrid version with 138 bhp, the result of a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine plus two electric units.

Powertrain Power Fuel Transmission 1.0 DIG-T/CVT 112 BHP Petrol Front-wheel drive, manual or automatic gearbox 1.6 Hybrid 138 BHP Petrol Front, automatic transmission

Nissan Juke, similar sized competitors

The Nissan Juke was the forerunner of the B-SUV and remains a worthy representative of the category's heartland, with a long list of rivals. Here's who it compares to in the top petrol versions.

Fiat 500X : 4.26 metres

: 4.26 metres Ford Puma : 4.19 metres

: 4.19 metres Hyundai KONA : 4.21 metres

: 4.21 metres Jeep Renegade : 4.24 metres

: 4.24 metres KGM/SsangYong Tivoli : 4.24 meters

: 4.24 meters Opel Crossland : 4.21 metres

: 4.21 metres Peugeot 2008 : 4.30 metres

: 4.30 metres Renault Captur : 4.23 metres

: 4.23 metres Skoda Kamiq : 4.24 metres

: 4.24 metres Suzuki S-Cross : 4.30 metres

: 4.30 metres Volkswagen Taigo: 4.27 metres

And here are the Juke Hybrid's competitors, chosen from among the new-generation hybrid or mild hybrid models: