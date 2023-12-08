Aston Martin is also preparing for the first phase of electrification of its range, which it recently announced will offer hybrid versions for all models already on the market by 2024.

This, for models such as the DB12 and Vantage, will coincide with the launch of updated versions, while for the DBX SUV, it will simply add to the current line-up or replace the entry-level version. Production of the Valhalla hybrid hypercar will also begin in 2024, while that of the Vanquish appears to have been shelved for the time being.

What's new from Aston Martin for 2024:

Aston Martin Vantage 2024

Already in testing since last spring, the new versions of the Aston Martin Vantage and Vantage Roadster will change mainly at the front, with a new grille and new light clusters inspired by previous models. The bonnet is also different and will lose its central protrusion in favour of a 'cleaner' overall design.

Aston Martin Vantage 2024, las fotos espía. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster restyling, las fotos espía.

Inside, the current Mercedes-Benz-derived infotainment system will undergo a major upgrade, receiving a larger central display, new functions and full connectivity, but above all a revolution is expected among the engines: the Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4.0-litre V8 should evolve with Mercedes-AMG's own plug-in hybrid variant fitted to the new GT S Performance, and thus break the 600 bhp barrier.

Name Aston Martin Vantage and Vantage Roadster Bodystyle Coupe and roadster Engine Plug-in hybrid (to be confirmed) Arrival date Second half of 2024 (TBC) Price N.D.

Aston Martin DB12 2024

With the mid-year introduction of the DB12 Volante, the glamorous open-top version of the four-seat sports car, Aston Martin has completed its GT range, although new hybrid engines are expected to arrive from 2024.

Aston Martin DB12 Aston Martin DB12 Volante (2023)

The current DB12s, despite their name, are powered by Mercedes Benz-sourced twin-turbo V8 engines with 671 bhp, so expect the upgraded variants with plug-in hybrid technology to be well in excess of 700 bhp.

Name Aston Martin DB12 and DB12 Volante Bodystyle Coupe and four-seat cabrio Engine Plug-in hybrid (to be confirmed) Arrival date Mid-2024 (TBC) Price N.D.

Aston Martin Valhalla

With engine and technology taken directly from Formula 1. This is the calling card of the Aston Martin Valhalla, the mid-engined hybrid hypercar that will be produced in a limited edition of 999 units, starting in 2024.

Aston Martin Valhalla

In addition to a carbon fibre body and active aerodynamics, the car features a powertrain comprising the Mercedes-Benz-derived twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 block from the other models in the range, but centrally mounted and coupled to three electric motors, two at the front and one integrated into the eight-speed gearbox, for a total output of 937 bhp.

Name Aston Martin Valhalla Body Two-seat sports car Engine Hybrid Arrival date First half of 2024 Price N.D.

Aston Martin DBX PHEV

The arrival of the electrified engine to the DBX has been in the air for two years, even before the British carmaker's SUV received its range-topping 697 bhp version. In fact, the first Aston Martin SUV silhouette seems the most appropriate model to be the first to christen the Mercedes-Benz-sourced plug-in hybrid engine, which is based on the same twin-turbo V8 it currently uses.

Aston Martin DBX 707

Given that the current power range ranges from 542 bhp in the base model to precisely 697 bhp in the top model, it is possible that the use of this new engine would also offer the opportunity to add more power, which would compensate for the additional weight. Thus, the standard model could exceed 600 bhp and the top version could approach 750 bhp or even more.