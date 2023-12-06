Sauber team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi has revealed the team will host its first ever UK launch event for its 2024 Formula 1 challenger.

In its various guises, Sauber has launched its cars in Austria, Germany and, most often, Switzerland, with the 2023 C43 unveiled in a joint ceremony in Zurich and the team's headquarters in Hinwil.

But the outfit has never lifted the covers in the UK, something that will change ahead of the 2024 season.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Alunni Bravi said: "On the 10th of December, as soon as the FIA will publish the entry list that we will of course announce the new team name.

"I think will be a surprise and we cannot wait to start the partnership with our new partners. We will have, I think, a really fresh approach in terms of communication marketing and we will do a launch of the car here in the UK."

Sauber will run under a new name next year after ending a six-year relationship with Alfa Romeo, five of which saw the team compete under the moniker of the Italian manufacturer.

"This year, we concluded our successful partnership with Alfa Romeo. And for 2024 we will, of course, have a different team name," he added.

"As you know, in Formula 1, the team name is also the pending foreign commercial partnership. We don't want to disclose anything more tonight."

Sauber will enter its next era in 2026 as the Audi works entry, but Alunni Bravi has previously confirmed that logos and the Audi name will not feature until this point.

Alfa Romeo scored just 16 points this year, finishing in the bottom two for the second time in three seasons, after climbing to sixth in 2022.

Asked about the changes that will be seen across the next 12 months for the Sauber Group, Alunni Bravi said: "Of course, we are working really hard in the transformation process. We are still a small team, an independent one, but the challenge is big, so we are working to develop every area.

"Every department. It's not just a matter of size, it's a matter of finding the right people, as Sir Jackie Stewart said, people will be crucial.

"And the most difficult challenge for us is to identify the very best professional and to have the right process. Of course, the challenge is big.

"Everybody that we can buy, but we cannot buy time, and we are fully aware about this challenge. And I think to manage the expectations will be one of the most demanding things."

