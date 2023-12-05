If Hyundai's 2023 has seen many new developments, certainly no less are expected for 2024, with the company continuing to update and enrich an increasingly competitive range. Having revamped a key model such as the Kona, relaunching the challenge among B-SUVs, the company is now working primarily in the upper segments.

In fact, the new year will see the debut of the new Santa Fe, again with a groundbreaking design, and the update of the Tucson, both already unveiled. On the electric front, there is the SUV, Ioniq 7, the first facelift of the Ioniq 5 and probably also a new model destined to take its place at the bottom of the list, if we are talking about size. For now, all we know is that it is a possible derivative of the Casper, a mini-SUV.

Here they are, the new Hyundai for 2024:

Hyundai Casper EV

As mentioned, the most eagerly awaited new electric model for 2024 is the smallest, a model with which Hyundai will respond to European rivals who are finally announcing small, affordable electric cars to try to make a real difference in the urban electric vehicle market. It will be a small SUV about 3.7 metres long, about the same length as the Toyota Aygo.

Hyundai Casper electric, the first spy photos of the European version

There is no information on the electric part, but even here you can find interesting clues by looking at other markets: in Korea, for example, the Kia Ray EV is on sale, recently updated with an 85 bhp engine and a 35 kWh battery that promises more than 200 km (124 miles) of range. Enough to stand up to the new small 'entry-level' electric cars announced by Citroën and Renault.

Name Hyundai Casper EV (tbc) Bodystyle Crossover Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 Price N.D

Hyundai Ioniq 5 restyling

Three years after its launch, the model that inaugurated the Ioniq family awaits its first update in form and substance, anticipated by numerous sightings of camouflaged prototypes. The restyling should arrive in mid-2024, with various aesthetic changes to the graphics of the headlights and the lower part of the bodywork and probably evolutions in the battery software.

Hyundai Ioniq 5, spy shots of the new restyling

It is possible that the new sporty N Line configuration will also make its debut, given the simultaneous arrival of the 641 bhp Ioniq 5 N which we have already seen and even tested. But we also expect some additional improvements to the more basic electric powertrains. Power management optimisations are expected to increase the ranges already in place.

Name Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N Bodystyle Mid-size crossover Engines Electric Arrival date First half of 2024 Price To be confirmed

Hyundai Tucson restyling

Hyundai's popular compact SUV gets a facelift, not so much on the exterior, which is already quite distinctive, but especially on the interior. Aesthetically, in fact, there are no major revamps compared to the current model. The grille shows a slightly redesigned look, the headlights appear slightly larger and there are new alloy wheels.

Hyundai Tucson, the first photos of the restyling

Inside the Tucson 2024 there are strong inspirations from the Ioniq 5, a new steering wheel with one line and four dots, representing the letter "H" in Morse code, a new dashboard housing two 12.3" screens arranged on the same panel and a new layout of the controls, especially those regulating the climate control, not to mention the range of engines, which already includes several hybrid solutions.

Name Hyundai Tucson Bodystyle Compact SUV Engines Petrol, diesel, light hybrid, PHEV (to be confirmed) Arrival date Q1 2024 Price To be confirmed

New Hyundai Santa Fe

It couldn't have changed more: the new Hyundai Santa Fe surprised everyone with a somewhat classic look, reminiscent of models from a few decades ago in its shape and generous dimensions, but with design elements borrowed from the electric world. It is now 4.83 metres long and has six or seven comfortable seating configurations.

Hyundai Santa Fe on test in Korea

Speaking of powertrains, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will be available only with electrified petrol engines based on the 1.6-litre turbo petrol 4-cylinder, the same combinations offered on other models and its cousin the Kia Sorento, i.e. with light hybrid engine or plug-in hybrid of approximately 227 bhp and 256 bhp output. Launch expected in early 2024 and prices are expected to start from around €50,000 (approx. £43,000).

Name Hyundai Santa Fe Bodystyle SUV Engines Petrol, diesel, light hybrid, PHEV (to be confirmed) Arrival date Early 2024 Price €50,000 (tbc)

Hyundai Ioniq 7

A preview was expected as early as 2023, but the only ones that were 'spotted' were the masked prototypes, indicating that development is in its final stages. The Hyundai Ioniq 7, will be the top of the range of the electric family, a large SUV with a length of about five metres, a wheelbase of 3.2 metres and seven seats. It should debut in the first part of the year and hit the streets just a few months later.

Hyundai Ioniq 7, the spy photos

Rumours also talk of a range that should be around 540 km (335 miles) and ultra-fast charging. Bi-directional charging technologies with V2L function are also planned, allowing external equipment to be recharged. Finally there is the Highway Driving Pilot, a package of driving assistants that should be the first in Level 3 autonomous driving.