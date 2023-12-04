The C-segment SUV segment (or compact if you prefer) is particularly rich in models with different types of powertrains, ranging from classic petrol and diesel to pure electric, through different levels of electrification.

For the first time, the Duster is offered in light hybrid and hybrid hybrid versions to challenge rivals and keep prices down. In this article we will take a look at the Romanian SUV's rivals. Only the DR 4.0 and the EVO 4 (both are not sold in UK) come close to our protagonist in terms of price, while the Suzuki S-Cross or the Seat Ateca are clearly more expensive.

Coupé? No, thanks

Starting with the dimensions, the Duster 2024 is still 4.34 metres long, a figure that places it midway between the Suzuki S-Cross (4.30 metres) and the Skoda Karoq (4.39 metres). However, it is notable for its long wheelbase of 2.65 metres.

The design of the competitors is different and aligns with the aesthetic language of the respective brands, while in terms of the body shape, none of them makes a nod to the world of coupe SUVs, maintaining more classic lines so as not to sacrifice habitability or load space.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Dacia Duster 2024 4.34 metres 1.81 metres 1.65 metres 2.65 metres DR 4.0 4.32 metres 1.83 metres 1.67 metres 2.63 metres EVO 4 4.33 metres 1.77 metres 1.64 metres 2.56 metres SEAT Ateca 4.38 metres 1.84 metres 1.6 metres 2.63 metres Skoda Karoq 4.39 metres 1.84 metres 1.6 metres 2.63 metres Suzuki S-Cross 4.3 metres 1.79 metres 1.58 metres 2.6 metres

Room for everything

As for the interior, with the new generation, the Dacia Duster 2024 makes a considerable leap forward in every aspect. Certainly, the plastics are still hard everywhere, but they have a better presence and give a greater sense of solidity.

The most important aspect is technology, and here the Duster gets new digital instrumentation, a larger central screen and a wireless charging dock for smartphones.

This equipment puts it on a par with its more comprehensive competitors, the SEAT Ateca and Skoda Karoq. The exception is the Suzuki S-Cross, the only one available only with analogue instrumentation.

The new central display is 10.1 inches (the largest among its rivals) and allows you to control a multimedia system that has evolved significantly compared to the previous generation, with many more functions and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, even in wireless mode.

Speaking of space, the Dacia Duster 2024 sees the boot volume increase to 472 litres, in line with its competitors.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot (minimum volume) Dacia Duster 2024 Yes 10,1" 472 l DR 4.0 Yes 9" 600 l EVO 4 Yes 9" 340 l SEAT Ateca Yes 9,2" 485/510 l Skoda Karoq Yes 9,2" 479/521 l Suzuki S-Cross No 9" 293/430 l

The engines

As already mentioned in this comparison, we have taken the models with more or less similar powertrains and left out those that are also available in a 100% electric version.

Thanks to the new platform, the Dacia Duster 2024 also adopts for the first time electrified engines, a light hybrid and a hybrid, flanking the bifuel version (petrol and LPG), always appreciated in several European mainland markets like Italy and Spain.

If we look at the competitors, there are different options: the Suzuki S-Cross is the only one to offer only electrified powertrains, while the rest rely on thermal powertrains, with the SEAT Ateca and Skoda Karoq still relying on diesel.

Model Petrol Diesel Light Hybrid Hybrid LPG Dacia Duster 2024 - - 1.2 130 PS 1.6 140 PS 1.0 100 PS DR 4.0 1.6 114 PS - - - 1.6 106 PS EVO 4 1.6 114 PS - - - 1.6 106 PS SEAT Ateca 1.0 110 PS

1.5 150 PS 2.0 115 PS

2.0 150 PS - - - Skoda Karoq 1.0 110 PS

1.5 150 PS

2.0 190 PS 2.0 115 PS

2.0 150 PS - - - Suzuki S-Cross - - 1.4 130 PS 1.4 115 PS -

Prices

Here we come to the 'hot' part of the comparison. Although no official prices have yet been announced for the Dacia Duster 2024, we do know that the base version will be offered for less than €20,000. Yes, it will be more expensive than the current Duster, but it is still below its rivals. Well, almost all of them.

Only the DR 4.0 and the EVO 4 manage to stay under €20,000, at €19,900 and €18,900, respectively. The rest of the competitors, on the other hand, are positioned above €25,000, as you can see below.