The future is electric for Lexus too. Toyota's premium brand outlined its strategy for the coming years at the Kenshiki Forum in Brussels, listing the various guidelines that will change the model range and the industrial challenges that will accompany the brand's transition.

Thus, the Japanese carmaker confirms its goal of selling only new battery-powered cars worldwide by 2035, while in Europe it will try to bring the timetable forward to 2030, market conditions permitting.

Prototypes of the new Lexus

An important part of Lexus' future will be played by the electric saloon coming in 2026, derived from the LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst) concept, which debuted at the last Tokyo Motor Show and is now making its European debut. Characterised by sporty proportions and a particularly low centre of gravity, this model is as much about style as it is about roominess, with a D-segment length of 4.75 metres.

Alongside it is another new model seen in Tokyo: the Lexus LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-emission Luxury), a prototype electric SUV measuring no less than 5.3 metres in length which, unsurprisingly, will be at the top of the range.

Lexus LF-ZC Lexus LF-ZL

Both prototypes interpret the dictates of Provocative Simplicity, Lexus' new design language of sharp, angular lines, which also includes a reinterpretation of the classic double arrowhead grille.

As well as being eye-catching, both vehicles have received state-of-the-art aerodynamic treatment, a key consideration for electric cars: the lower the air resistance, the longer the range.

Both the LF-ZC and LF-ZL have interiors featuring the new Arene operating system, developed in-house by Lexus. Governed by artificial intelligence, it will have the same role and reliability as a 'butler', as it will be able to learn the driver's habits and activate various functions on demand.

Lexus LF-ZL interior

New mechanicals and 'smart' production

Speaking of powertrains, Lexus' upcoming electric cars will feature DIRECT4 all-wheel drive, available on the RZ and RX 500h. Special attention will also be paid to the batteries, with the aim of achieving 497 mile (800 km) range and increasing the recharge rate from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

This next-generation electric model will be built on a new modular platform based on the Gigacasting production method, which reduces the number of components and the resulting assembly time. Consisting of three independent modules, the body of a single model can be assembled in about two minutes.

In addition, manufacturing procedures will be further simplified, as the cars themselves will have autonomous driving to move around the plant on their own and move from one assembly station to another.