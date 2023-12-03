For a preview of Toyota's future electric sports car, one need only look at the shape of the FT-Se concept, the battery coupe prototype that anticipates the spiritual heir to the historic MR2 and that has all the necessary elements in its name because it means "Future Toyota Sports electric".

After making its debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, the Toyota FT-Se concept shows itself for the first time in Europe and does so in Brussels at the annual Kenshiki Forum event where the company shows the press some product previews.

Electric sports car wider and lower than the Supra

The Toyota FT-Se is proposed as a two-seater electric coupe 4.38 metres long, 1.89 metres wide and just 1.22 metres high, measurements that bring it closer to the current Toyota GR Supra and also make it lower and wider.

Toyota FT-Se concept, the 3/4 front view

The design is based on a series of trapezoidal elements combined with curved and straight lines that alternate already from the front with large air intakes and a very pronounced vertical light signature. The GR badge on the front bonnet clearly indicates the extent to which the forthcoming zero-emission sports car stems from the track experience of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Toyota FT-Se concept, rear view

Aerodynamics and the optimisation of driving dynamics are two of the pillars of the Toyota FT-Se project, which aims to offer 'the pure excitement of a next-generation high-performance electric powertrain' and, above all, to present a vision of 'how the driver's relationship with his vehicle will evolve and deepen'.

Pushing the limits of performance

Particular care was taken in the design of the Toyota FT-Se's battery, which aims for low weight and high energy density, factors that combined with the compactness and lightness of key components such as the engine, transmission and air conditioning will allow the new Japanese coupe to raise the limits of performance.

Toyota FT-Se concept, front end detail

Stability in curves, handling and safe braking are some of the qualities in which the production version of the new Toyota should be superior to traditional sports cars.

New-generation cockpit designed for driving pleasure

The interior of the Toyota FT-Se is also designed for a new-generation ergonomic and functional approach, with intuitive controls and a more engaging driving experience. Several elements of the interior move in this direction, such as the lowered, digital instrument panel, which has also been developed around the cloche-style steering wheel that ensures high visibility from the outside.

Toyota FT-Se concept, the interior

Just as much care has gone into the interior upholstery, in particular the padding in the lower part of the passenger compartment which, like knee pads, protects the driver's and passenger's legs during lateral acceleration in road and track driving.