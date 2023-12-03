Toyota believes in electric cars, although it also thinks that the future is multi-energy (fuel cell, hydrogen-powered combustion engines...). Nevertheless, the Japanese brand is moving in the direction of battery-powered vehicles. As a result, it is showing us three electric SUV prototypes, unveiled at the Kenshiki Forum 2023, an annual event dedicated to the mobility of the future.

These concept cars are called Toyota Sport Crossover, Urban SUV and FT-3e, and in the future (not as far off as you might expect) they will become production models. There is no concrete technical information, but the styling won't vary much. We take a look at them below.

Toyota Sport Crossover

We start with a model already seen at the Shanghai Motor Show, a crossover coupé with sleek, sporty lines, powered by a 100 per cent electric powertrain and developed by the BYD Toyota EV Technology joint venture, set up in conjunction with the Chinese giant.

We know that the Toyota Sport Crossover will arrive in 2025, although its dimensions and technical specifications are still unknown.

Toyota Sport Crossover Concept Toyota Sport Crossover Concept

Urban SUV

At 4.3 metres long, 1.82 metres wide and 1.62 metres high, the Toyota Urban SUV looks set to compete with the Peugeot 2008, smart #1 and MG4, to name but a few. Driven by an electric powertrain, it has a muscular and compact shape, with a front end pierced by a subtle light line.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept Toyota Urban SUV Concept

The production version will arrive in 2024, as will information on range, power and charging power.

Toyota FT-3e

Another concept already seen, this time at the Tokyo Motor Show. The Toyota FT-3e is partly inspired by the bZ4X, with slightly modified lines and significantly larger dimensions. Length, width and height are 4.86, 1.95 and 1.59 metres respectively.

Toyota FT-3e Toyota FT-3e

Based on a new dedicated platform, the Japanese electric SUV does not yet have a written future: in fact, we do not know if it will become a production model in the next few years, thus becoming one of the six new models that Toyota intends to launch in Europe in the coming years.