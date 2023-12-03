I saw the future, near and far, of Toyota. I saw it in a mammoth hangar inside Brussels airport. And I was able to assess a clear and varied plan for the entire mobility and energy chain. To talk about cars in a brief manner would be as sufficient as it is superficial.

At Motor1.com we have put under the magnifying glass all the prototypes that the Group - Toyota and Lexus of course - has brought. Here we talk about what's new, but also about the path towards energy and sustainability. Let us begin.

Multi-energy approach

The Nipponese company's path passes incontrovertibly through electric mobility. There is no doubt about it, and anyone who thinks otherwise, relying on past valid considerations of energy efficiency, must think again.

Toyota has a clear goal: carbon neutrality for manufacturing operations and industrial plants by 2030, 100 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions in new vehicle sales by 2035, and complete neutrality by 2040.

Toyota Kenshiki Forum 2023, the presentation of innovations



And to do this, it has developed a multi-energy plan, yes, but also a multi-needs plan. The battery car is the mainstay, so much so that the short-term goal will be 250,000 electric units per year by 2026, but the idea of developing hydrogen also remains strong. Not so much - or rather, not only - as a showcase for the fuel cell car, but as a multifunctional energy carrier.

"In Europe, Toyota's electrified mix is already at 71 per cent and is expected to grow to 75 per cent in 2024, and will expand further with new battery electric vehicles playing an increasingly significant role in sales volumes. Toyota's hydrogen strategy spans several areas of mobility: in the passenger car segment, it offers the Mirai and the new Crown. In the commercial sector, TME's Hydrogen Factory Europe is integrating current fuel cell technology into trucks, buses, coaches, boats and pick-up trucks, as demonstrated by the hydrogen fuel cell Hilux prototype presented in Kenshiki. Hydrogen technology will be further refined when Toyota launches its third-generation fuel cell systems in 2026."

Then there is the soft mobility that ties in with the Paris 2024 Olympics project, and the last commercial mile, without forgetting the fundamental 'vehicle' in development, sport.

Wide-ranging products

The launch plan for upcoming electric products includes a city B-SUV and a sporty crossover closer to the current state of the art, as well as the future FT-3e and - on the Lexus side - the LF-ZC, a saloon with a similar look to the current Prius. These products will be exemplary in terms of battery architecture and technology from 2026 onwards.

While the first two are likely to see the use of current eTNGA platforms, as well as the use of battery packs - hypothetically - that will keep costs and capacity down, future applications will see next-generation modular architecture, Giga casting and 800 km (497 mile) single-pole batteries with 20 per cent lower costs than the current battery pack fitted to the bz4x.

Crossovers, B-SUVs, Sports cars: the presentation of Toyota and Lexus models

Batteries: the second phase envisages bipolar Lithium Iron Phosphate elements of around 600 km (373 miles), 40% less cost, or more high-performance 1000 km (620 miles) WLTP with a 10% lower cost, but suitable for future sports cars, such as the prototype presented called FT-Se, developed under the watchful eye of Akio Toyoda.

All this while waiting for the solid-state future, planned for 2027-2028. A clear path with defined stages, which must also and above all be seen from the perspective of rationalisation and cost optimisation of the final product. This is the key with which to read these contributions.

Hydrogen? With various applications

Hydrogen being in the group's plans is evident not so much from the Hylux prototype made in 10 units by a UK consortium. The question of the vector should be read wearing the energy hat more than just mobility.

And it is no coincidence that Toyota Europe will set up a local business operation, Hydrogen Factory Europe, to coordinate the marketing of hydrogen technology and systems for its applications - from light vehicles to heavy trucks, from coaches to ships.

Toyota Kenshiki Forum 2023, all the news

All this, taking advantage of the 45 billion European development plan, as well as the €284 million infrastructure fund for the installation of hydrogen stations, which, according to the Renewable Energy Directive, requires minimum intervals of 200 km (124 miles) between stations along the TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) corridors, as well as 42% use of sustainable sources by 2030.

(Micro)Mobility for all

In Brussels, space was also given to the concept of micro-mobility and mobility for all: for Paris 2024, the next Olympics, the company will provide 250 c+walkS and c+walkT, electric vehicles with a speed of 6 km/h to get around the Olympic village but not only. This is a window into what can be an evolution at the urban level.

And if we talk about evolution, it must be for everyone. That is why an e-puller for athletes and disabled personnel was shown. A project that will see the use of apps for exploitation via Kinto Share. It will be an opportunity to be able to analyse and evaluate those concepts of micro-mobility that are spreading in our cities, albeit in a haphazard manner and with little legislation on the subject.