The number 6 has a long tradition at BMW: the first 6 Series (from 1976 to 1989) is legendary and, in October 2023, the 6 Series Gran Turismo was the last vehicle with this number to roll off the production line - for the time being. The 6 Series returned 20 years ago and the E63 series coupe was unveiled at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show.

In late summer 2003, the car was shown as the successor to the 8 Series Coupe (E31), which was discontinued in mid-1999. The design bears some resemblance to the BMW Z9 prototype announced in 1999.

But it is also recognisable from the 2001 7 Series. Not surprisingly, since the latter, like the new 6 Series, was created under the direction of BMW's controversial design chief Chris Bangle.

A look back at the history of the BMW 6 Series

BMW itself was almost beside itself with enthusiasm at the time: "The new 6 Series, which will later be supplemented by a 2+2 convertible, is not only synonymous with extraordinary dynamism and precision. This car features a design with characteristic, flowing lines of tension, complemented by the harmony of elegant surfaces.

In addition, the new BMW 645 Ci will set new standards in the luxury sports coupe class thanks to its powerful engine, outstanding sporty driving characteristics and generous space," praised the press release at the time.

The passenger compartment was set far back and combined with a very low roof line. The contoured styling elements on the sides marked the silhouette of the 6 Series Coupe. The dimensions: 4.82 metres long, 1.85 metres wide and only 1.37 metres high. In other words, a 'flat' and powerful car.

As a 2+2 vehicle, the BMW 6 Series Coupe was designed to offer the two passengers in the rear sufficient freedom of movement, while its generously sized boot could accommodate two golf bags and an additional suitcase, to suit the tastes of the clientele.

The rather modern design language was also retained in the interior. As in the new 5 Series and 7 Series, all driving functions were located on or near the steering wheel. Access to the rotary control of the then new iDrive control system was ergonomically designed; all comfort functions could also be easily reached and operated from the passenger seat.

The 4.4-litre V8 engine with Valvetronic variable valve timing, already familiar from the 745i, initially provided adequate propulsion, with 328 bhp and 450 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. This enabled the new 6 Series Coupe to reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h) electronically limited, with a 0-60 acceleration time of 5.6 seconds.

This power could be transmitted to the rear drive axle via three different six-speed gearboxes, depending on the customer's requirements:

Via a manual gearbox.

With a Steptronic automatic gearbox.

With a sequential manual gearbox (SMG) with a gearshift lever and

gearshift paddles on the steering wheel like in Formula 1.

With a "weight-reduced aluminium front end" (it really was called that!) (GRAV) that was significantly lighter than steel, a plastic fibre tailgate and aluminium front wings and doors, as well as thermoplastic front side panels, the overall weight was reduced to around 1,600 kilograms and the axle distribution approached the ideal 50:50 ratio.

The Head-up Display, available as an option for the new BMW 6 Series and projecting driving-relevant information onto the windscreen, remained unique in the large coupe market. Other optional extras included active cruise control and a new type of panoramic glass sunroof with electric sliding rails, which (considerably larger than a sunroof) made the interior appear even more spacious and luminous.

The 6 Series Convertible arrived in 2004 with the internal code E64. Here, a new type of roofline with roof overhangs created lines reminiscent of the coupe (the fins resembled wide C-pillars). At first, the eight-cylinder, 4.4-litre engine was also used.

Gradually, other engines were added to the range: at the base, the 630i with 254 bhp and later 268, the 650i with 4.8 litres displacement and 362 bhp, which replaced the 645i as early as 2005. And for diesel enthusiasts, the 282 bhp 635d. It arrived on the market at the same time as the slight aesthetic update of the range, in 2007.

Two years earlier, BMW had already created the hottest version of the 6 Series: the M6, as a convertible and coupé, then with a carbon roof. Weighing between 1.7 and 1.9 tonnes, it had to 'take on' the S85 engine of the M5: 5.0-litre displacement, ten cylinders, 500 bhp, 520 Nm of torque and engine speeds above 8,000 rpm.