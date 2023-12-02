Length: 4,343 mm

Width: 1,810 mm

Height: 1,656 mm

Wheelbase: 2,657 mm

Luggage compartment: 472 l

Almost every car gains a few centimetres between generations, but in the case of the best-selling Dacia Duster this is not the case. It has changed a lot in design compared to its predecessor, but has maintained its market position, as in terms of size the dimensions have not changed. In fact, it has even lost a few millimetres.

Fear not, because in terms of load space, the Romanian SUV offers improvements. The same goes for technology and engines, where a new hybrid has arrived. The Duster's vocation as an accessible family car is reinforced by updated content.

Dacia Duster, dimensions

The Dacia Duster 2024 is 4.34 metres long, 4,343 mm, just 2 mm longer than before, and has more or less the same width, 1.81 metres. On the other hand, the height has been reduced from 1.69 to 1.66 metres (from 1,693 to 1,656 mm to be exact) and the wheelbase has been shortened from 2,673 mm to 2,657 mm. Ground clearance varies from 209 mm (4x2) to 217 mm (4x4).

Dacia Duster Extreme (2024)

Dacia Duster 2024, roominess and boot space

This does not seem to be a big enough difference to reduce the space reserved for passengers, the exact dimensions of which are not yet known, but which were adequate on the previous model. In addition, the new Dacia Duster has a redesigned rear seat that looks even more comfortable and practical.

The luggage compartment benefits from a more thoughtful design. It now features a double floor with compartments for organising cargo. The minimum capacity according to the manufacturer has been increased, as it declares 472 litres (previously 454).

The maximum volume with the seats folded down, which in the first generation was over 1,600 litres, has not been disclosed. The load length, on the other hand, should not have changed, as it was close to 1.8 metres with the seats folded down.

Dacia Duster 2024, asientos posteriores Maletero Dacia Duster 2024 Maletero con doble fondo

In terms of powertrains, the biggest innovation is the 138 bhp Hybrid, the same powertrain first launched by Renault and later inherited by the Jogger. This powertrain combines a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric units. Other offerings range from the 128 bhp 1.2 TCe light hybrid, which is also available with automatic transmission and 4WD, to the 99 bhp 1.0 ECO-G with bi-fuel technology. The turbodiesel is no longer available.

Engine Power Fuel Drive/transmission TCe 100 ECO-G 99 BHP LPG/Petrol Front, manual transmission TCe 130 MHEV/AT/4x4 128 BHP Petrol Front or all-wheel drive, manual or automatic transmission Hybrid 140 FAP 138 BHP Petrol Front-wheel drive, automatic transmission

Dacia Duster 2024, rivals with similar measurements

The Dacia Duster's measurements have not changed, so the models it rivals remain the same, with lengths ranging from just under 4.3 to 4.4 metres: the list includes some particularly large urban SUVs, as well as some compact cars with tight dimensions.