Following an up and down rookie campaign with Williams, which saw him secure one point but endure some disappointments along the way, Sargeant did enough to convince the Grove-based outfit that he was worth sticking with.

Speaking about his new contract, Sargeant said: "I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season.



“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group. We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."

While Sargeant had some big crashes during 2023, Williams made it clear that it was willing to give him time to prove himself – as it felt he was showing the improvements necessary to build on his natural talent.

In a statement announcing his new deal, Williams said that the American had: “demonstrated the fundamental speed required to perform at the highest level, building on these foundations race by race, solidifying his place in the Williams Racing line-up.”

Williams team boss James Vowles had said after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he wanted to have one final look through the season data to be sure that Sargeant was the right pick for the squad.

Having signed the deal this week, Vowles said: “I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Sargeant scored his only point in the United States Grand Prix when he was classified 10th following the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for plank infringements.

That top ten finish was the first time that an American had scored a point in F1 for 30 years.