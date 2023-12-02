The Dacia Duster 2024 has changed in every aspect, but has remained true to itself. The new generation of the Romanian SUV is meaner than ever, even more technological and, for the first time, also full hybrid. A remarkable change for one of the best-selling models in Europe.

A successful achievement that Dacia hopes to continue for this new model, of which the foundations seem to be rather promising. So let's take a look at all the new features compared to the outgoing generation.

Dacia Duster 2024: how it changes on the outside

The platform (CMF-B) and styling of the Duster 2024 are completely new, but the dimensions are almost the same. The length has been kept at 4.34 metres, the height has decreased by 4 cm, while the wheelbase has been shortened by 1.5 cm (but without affecting the load capacity, as we will see in a moment). The look is rather aggressive and massive and is based on the Bigster concept shown a few years ago.

The front end expresses a lot of personality, with Y-shaped lights and horizontal stripes pointing to the new company logo, while the squared-off wheel arches make the Dacia Duster 2024 look even higher off the ground. Which is actually the case in the 4x4 version, with a raised stance.

In general, the look is more polished and mature than the previous generation - still on sale - whose styling now seems outdated. It is in fact a model launched in 2018 and therefore not updated with the company's new styling cues, present on the Sandero and Jogger. The front, above all, is heavier, while on the new one - thanks to a slimmer grille and light clusters - it gives the Romanian SUV a more streamlined and aggressive look. The same goes for the rear, which benefits from new light clusters, once again with a Y design, and squarer lines that make it more attractive, increasing its presence on the road.

Dacia Duster 2023 vs Dacia Duster 2024: dimensions

Length Width Height Wheelbase Luggage compartment Dacia Duster (old) 4,341 mm 1,804 mm 1,693 mm 2,673 mm 445 litres Dacia Duster (new) 4,343 mm 1,656 mm 2,657 mm 472 litres

Dacia Duster 2024: the new interior

The transition to the new generation is also noticeable in the interior, which is decidedly more modern than the outgoing model that, again, feels the passage of years.

In place of the 7-inch monitor placed in a lowered position - more difficult to reach, with the risk of becoming more distracted than necessary - comes a 10.1-inch touch screen facing the driver. It is no longer recessed in the dashboard but cantilevered, and it is brought to life by all-new, more feature-rich and also connected software. Quite a leap forward, even compared to the rest of the range.

Completely new is the digital instrumentation in place of the classic analogue one that distinguished the first two generations of Duster (and which remains standard on the basic version). Displayed on a 7-inch screen, it offers various information and graphics.

The air conditioning controls remain physical but no longer use the large wheels, instead using smaller plastic buttons embedded in the dashboard. Underneath is another technological novelty: the presence of the plate for wireless smartphone charging.

In terms of materials, Dacia has always relied on rigid plastics, also present on the Duster 2024 but with a better feel than in the past. It may be due to the more carefully thought-out design - the Y theme for example also returns in the cabin - and to the more meticulous assembly, but the feeling of perceived quality is superior. One detail is enough to give an example of how, even in the design, greater care has been taken: the introduction of the 'YouClip' system, i.e. a series of holders (four to six, depending on the trim) that allow various accessories to be attached, including a tablet holder, a purse hanger and a smartphone holder.

Finally, load capacity has increased by 6 per cent to 472 litres minimum on the front-wheel drive version.

Dacia Duster 2024: the engine range

Since 2010, the Duster has only ever relied on thermal engines - petrol, diesel and LPG - renouncing electrification altogether. As a matter of weight and above all price. A shortcoming that the new generation makes up for, to the detriment of diesel, a power source that is now in constant decline throughout the market.

So the Duster 2024 says goodbye to the 114 bhp 1.5-litre diesel, replaced by the 128 bhp 1.2-litre turbo mild hybrid petrol, available for both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. A lightweight electrification capable of lowering fuel consumption and emissions, without burdening the car's overall mass and final cost.

Dacia Duster Extreme, il modello uscente Nuova Dacia Duster, il posteriore

It will undoubtedly be heavier and more expensive - but also much more economical in terms of consumption - the Dacia Duster full hybrid powered by a powertrain composed of the 93 bhp 1.6-litre aspirated engine and two electric motors (49 bhp and 20 bhp respectively), fed by a 1.2 kWh battery. Scheme taken from the various Renault Clio and Captur and already present in the Dacia range with the Jogger.

The only unit confirmed is the 99 bhp 1.0-litre ECO-G LPG, which has always been very popular (in Italy and elsewhere).

Dacia Duster 2024: equipment and prices

Dacia has not yet announced official prices for the new Duster, although it is possible that the list could start at less than €20,000 (£17,500). Currently, the most affordable Duster costs £17,295. We already know, however, that there will be four trim levels: Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey.

