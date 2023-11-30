The Dacia Sandero takes the European throne in October 2023 sales. The Romanian compact car is the best-selling car ever according to data collected by JATO Dynamics and thus succeeds the Tesla Model Y.

Thus, the Sandero rides high on the general growth of the European market, which recorded a +14% increase in total registrations over the same month in 2022. Dacia, however, is not alone in posting positive numbers. Here are all the other models in the Top 10.

Fiat 500 and Yaris Cross chase

The 22,335 Sandero cars delivered in October give it a decent lead over its pursuers. Behind Dacia, in fact, we find a fairly compact ranking, with four models grouped within a few hundred units.

In second place is the 'local' Fiat 500 (taking into account all mild hybrid and electric versions, despite a slight drop of 5% on October 2022), while in third place is the Renault Clio, which has recently been restyled cosmetically.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Extreme Abarth 500e Turismo Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid

At the foot of the podium by just seven units is the Toyota Yaris Cross, followed closely by the Peugeot 2008 (up 37% on 2022). There is also much balance in the rest of the ranking, with the French Citroën C3 and Peugeot 208, the Ford Puma, the Polo 's exploit (+76%) and the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa.

Widening our gaze to the top 25 models, the results of the Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Yaris and Tesla Model Y are worth highlighting. The first two lost a lot of ground on 2022, giving up 28% and 34% of sales respectively, while the American crossover confirmed its steady growth with an important +297% and 10,774 units delivered.

Best-selling cars in Europe in October 2023

Dacia Sandero, 22,335 (+38%) Fiat/Abarth 500, 15,426 (-5%) Renault Clio, 15,408 (+17%) Toyota Yaris Cross, 15,401 (+26%) Peugeot 2008, 15,032 (+37%) Citroen C3, 14,592 (+19%) Peugeot 208, 14,500 ( -15%) Ford Puma, 14,002 (+25%) Volkswagen Polo, 13,782 (+76%) Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, 13,755 (+19%)

Volkswagen undisputed leader

The ranking of the top-selling car manufacturers is also interesting. Volkswagen remains firmly in the lead, despite a -4% on October 2022. The German brand, however, has more than 26,000 units ahead of Toyota, which is second in the ranking. Third, fourth and fifth positions are occupied by premium brands (all with positive signs), with Audi leading just ahead of BMW and Mercedes.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25

Renault suffers from the Clio effect and is sixth, while Skoda is in excellent growth (+23%). Peugeot, Dacia (very good +33%) and Kia close.

Outside the top 10 positions is Ford, which recorded -10% (the worst figure this month among all manufacturers), while Tesla, Cupra and Jeep are the most 'fit' in 19th, 20th and 25th place respectively with +204%, +41% and +59%.

Top selling car manufacturers in Europe in October 2023