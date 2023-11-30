The popular annual event, which will take place on 6-8 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, will require all cars to use a fuel that has a minimum of 70% advanced sustainable components, in accordance with the FIA’s current requirements for sustainable fuel.

Despite the changes to the fuel, no modifications to the cars will be required and on-track performance is expected to remain unchanged across the various classes and categories.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival, said: “Goodwood has an illustrious motorsport history and one which we are delighted to continue with the announcement that at next year’s Revival, all of our races will run on sustainable fuel.

“I am proud that we are the first to be mandating the use of sustainable fuels at the event and would like to thank all of the participating owners, drivers and preparers for their support.”

This year’s Revival hosted its first sustainably-fuelled race, as a grid of pre-1966 Porsche 911s competed in the Fordwater Trophy, which included 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen.

At the same event, Ben Collings and Gareth Graham became the first drivers to take a win using sustainable fuel aboard their 1925 Bentley Speed Model in the Rudge-Whitworth Cup.

The use of sustainable fuels will also be mandated for the Ken Miles Cup and Gordon Spice Trophy at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting next year (13-14 April).

Earlier this year, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel drove his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8 on sustainable fuel at the Festival of Speed.

“It was clear to me at the Festival of Speed that the team at Goodwood share my love of motor racing,” said the German.

“I enjoyed sharing my ‘Race Without Trace’ initiative with the fans at the Festival of Speed and having the opportunity to show that sustainable fuels are a fantastic way to ensure a possible future pathway for the sport that we love.

“It’s great that Goodwood is leading the way in promoting the use of sustainable fuels at historic racing events.”