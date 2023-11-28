Let's travel back to 2016, to the Paris Motor Show. At the French show, Renault presented an innovative prototype: it was called the Trezor and, in essence, it was a sports grand tourer, with an electric motor designed to compete in the Formula E championship.

The Renault Trezor was a large coupe with the classic lines of a grand tourer, measuring 4.60 metres long, 2.18 metres wide and 1.08 metres high.

A styling exercise that was presented to the public at the Paris Motor Show as the direct heir to the DeZir, another GT concept car from the French brand, also presented at the same French event, but in 2010.

Renault Trezor concept

GT lines, Formula E engine

Its low height and sleek lines were almost unique at the time, as was the folding roof, never before seen on the brand. In fact, there are no doors to enter the cabin, but access is guaranteed by the large lift-up component made of glass and carbon fibre, the same material also used for the rest of the monocoque: a solution designed to keep the weight down to 1,600 kg.

All this was complemented by huge 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch alloy wheels at the rear, designed to offload the power generated by the Renault e.dams team's 350 bhp electric motor used in the Formula E championship at the time.

Renault Trezor concept, interior

An L-shaped dashboard screen

The Trezor's interior is the forerunner of the style that would be used a few years later to design today's Renaults, such as the Austral, with a completely new dashboard, designed in an L-shape and made from a single OLED panel (a first for the time), itself covered by the same Gorilla Glass used in smartphones.

The touch interface, as on the latest Android Automotive cars, was customisable and the multimedia system played applications installed on the phone, as well as shortcuts to functions such as the calendar and to-do list.