The new phase in Maserati's history began in 2020 with the unveiling of the MC20 and its ambitious plans to fully electrify the range. However, that goal has been delayed somewhat, especially the new electric cars.

All the cars in the Folgore series, named after the electric platform developed, were due to arrive in 2023, but only the GranTurismo can be said to be on the home straight, while for the Grecale, the MC20 and the new Quattroporte (which will be reborn exclusively electric) the horizon is now 2024.

Maserati news for 2024:

Maserati Grecale Folgore

The Maserati Grecale was conceived for the Italian brand to increase its market share by entering one of the most prolific segments of the premium SUV market. The Folgore electric version is aimed at environmentally conscious customers.

The presentation took place, with the rest of the range, in 2022, followed by an appearance at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2023, where the public was able to see the car live and learn about its technical features, but market arrival continues to be delayed and is now scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Maserati Grecale Folgore

With a length of 4.85 metres, a wheelbase of 2.90 metres and a boot capacity of 535 litres, the Maserati Grecale Folgore is powered by a 105 kWh battery and two motors with a total of 536 bhp (400 kW) and 800 Nm.

Name Maserati Grecale Folgore Bodystyle Midsize SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Early 2024 Pricing -

Maserati Quattroporte

The new saloon will be the first Maserati to be born exclusively in zero-emission versions, with no V6 Nettuno petrol engine available. Unfortunately, not much more is known, although its debut is expected next year.

2020 Maserati Quattroporte Fuori Unica Series

There are no known dimensions (the current dimensions are generous at 5.25 metres long) or mechanical details, although the company's top brass have let it be known that it will be styled differently and focus on efficiency. Naturally, there is talk of several variants, of which the top model, the Trofeo, will also be a benchmark in terms of performance and could exceed 1,000 bhp.

Name Maserati Quattroporte Bodystyle Saloon Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 (launch) Pricing -

Maserati MC20 Folgore

The Maserati MC20 is on the market in coupe and cabrio versions, the latter called Cielo. Now, the only version missing is the electric version, which will be offered in both body styles. It was supposed to debut in 2023 but, as mentioned above, between delays and strategy redefinitions it has yet to appear.

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Like the GranTurismo and the other models awaiting battery-powered variants, it will also use the three-motor Folgore platform and offer extremely high power output, which could even exceed 1,000 bhp.