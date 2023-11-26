Sometimes it takes a long time to find a suitable successor. Family-owned companies know this, as do car manufacturers. Just think of the Ford Model T (19 years until it was replaced), the VW Beetle (36 years) and the Renault Twingo (14 years). Fiat also faced this problem and it took no less than 23 years to give the Panda a worthy successor.

The original Fiat Panda, designed by Giugiaro, continued to sell well into the 1990s, especially in Italy, but it was completely outdated in terms of safety, so a successor was a top priority.

Gingo instead of Panda

Fiat managed to 'weather' the issue for a long time with the 500 and 600 to complement the original Panda. The new model was supposed to replace all of them. But, strangely enough, the Italian manufacturer did not like to call it Panda again, because it was too different from the vehicle that appeared in 1980.

Finally, the second generation, codenamed Model 169, debuted in 2003 without any direct technical link to its predecessor. Until 31 July 2003, the vehicle's name was to be Fiat Gingo. Following a query from Renault, because Gingo sounded too similar to Twingo, Fiat finally changed the name of its new city car.

The second generation Panda replaced the original (Model 141) after 23 years of production. Like the smaller 600, the Panda was only produced in Tychy (Poland) by Fiat Auto Poland.

Car of the year 2004

The 'New Panda', with its tall body, was inspired by MPVs, in particular the Fiat Multipla. Roberto Giolito, designer of the Multipla itself, was involved in the project, but the main work was done by Giuliano Biasio at Bertone.

Car of the Year 2004: Fiat Panda

The Panda, which always had five doors, was 3.54 metres long, 1.60 metres wide and 1.58 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.30 metres and a weight starting at 840 kilograms. This package was well received, and in 2004 the Panda won the European Car of the Year award, ahead of the Mazda3 and the Volkswagen Golf V.

From September 2005, all Pandas were equipped with ABS, EBD brake distribution and at least one front airbag. The gearshift lever was positioned high up to make changing gear more comfortable.

The most popular petrol engines were the 1.1-litre with 53 bhp and the 1.2-litre with 59 bhp, later 68 bhp. On the diesel side, there was a 1.3-litre engine with two power levels, 68 bhp and 74 bhp respectively.

The natural gas (Natural Power) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) versions of the Panda were particularly popular in Italy. However, the 1.2-litre 8V Natural Power was not particularly fast: it took no less than 19 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in natural gas mode, with a top speed of only 94 mph (152 km/h).

100 HP: the sporty Panda

On the other hand, the sportier Panda from 2006 onwards, called 100 HP, was of a completely different calibre. Here the name said it all, as under the bonnet roared a 1.4-litre 16V with 99 bhp. It was also fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox. A duo sufficient to accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 9.5 seconds.

Fiat Panda 100 HP

This sporty Panda was equipped with brake discs on all wheels, tinted windows and specific bumpers. The Panda 100 HP had a unique suspension with modified springs, shock absorbers and bushes for significantly firmer tuning.

Panda 4x4

Of course, there also had to be a Panda 4x4. The predecessor was ubiquitous in the Italian mountain regions. This version was introduced in autumn 2004. It was recognisable, among other things, by the transverse rear silencer and the slightly higher ground clearance.

Fiat Panda Cross

A visually modified version of the 4×4, the Panda Cross, was introduced in January 2006 and was only available with the 1.3-litre Multijet 16V (68 bhp) diesel engine. Two factory-built Fiat Panda 4x4s were prepared for the 2007 Dakar Rally, which started in Lisbon.

The two Panda 4x4s, competing in the T2 category, the closest to production vehicles, were driven by Miki Biasion and former Dakar winner Bruno Saby respectively, and were powered by a 1.3-litre Multijet turbodiesel engine combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine produced 104 bhp and a maximum torque of 167 Nm.

Fiat Panda of the Dakar Rally

Apart from their small dimensions, the two vehicles were characterised above all by their automatic all-wheel drive with viscous coupling and the limited slip differential, which provided more grip on uneven and soft surfaces thanks to optimum traction distribution.

The two Panda vehicles that took part in the 2007 Dakar Rally were specially equipped: space was created in the interior for accessories such as aluminium platforms to facilitate the extraction of the vehicles from soft sand, shovels, spare wheels, water reserves for the crew and other special equipment useful for the event. Fiat's expedition to the event included a Fiat Sedici and three Iveco trucks to transport spare parts and technicians. Unfortunately, both were withdrawn on the fourth stage of the race.

Special models

Of course, there was no shortage of special models. The Italian design company Alessi created a special edition with two-tone paintwork and unique interior and exterior trim. Fiat gave away some Alessi products (coffee maker and can opener) to mark the premiere of the special model at the Ideal Home Show in the UK.

Fiat Panda Alessi Fiat Panda Jolly

The Fiat Panda Jolly was designed by the Fiat Styling Centre and Stola, and was inspired by boat design. In the summer of 2006 it was used as a special bus in Capri. This car was based on the 600 Multipla Jolly, a model developed by Carrozzeria Ghia in 1956, which could be seen on the streets of Capri at the time.

The creator of the Panda Terramare was the Milanese Maurizio Zanisi, a former independent engineer at Iso Rivolta. His amphibious vehicle was based on a Panda 4x4 chassis, but equipped with an inflatable flotation belt and a water jet propulsion system driven by the rear axle. On 21 July 2006, the Terramare crossed the English Channel in just over six hours.

Fiat Panda Terramare

The Panda Hydrogen, a prototype powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, was a joint project of Fiat Auto, the Fiat Research Centre and Fiat Powertrain Research & Technology, with the support of the Italian Ministries of Research and Environment.

The battery was housed under the floor and consisted of several cells connected in series. At full power, the Panda Hydrogen produced 81 bhp, with which the car reached a top speed of over 81 mph (130 km/h) and accelerated from 0 to 50 km/h in 5 seconds. The car was also able to climb a 23% gradient without any problems.

Fiat Panda Hydrogen

Modifications and end of production

In September 2005, several modifications were made to the Panda, including the addition of ABS and a passenger airbag as standard.

The Panda range received minor updates in March 2007, including a new darker coloured dashboard. The Active version also received a darker, higher quality seat upholstery and was fitted with a CD player as standard. In summer 2007, the new Fiat badge in dark red replaced the round blue one.

The Panda range was slightly revised again in 2009 and Active Eco and Dynamic Eco models were added. These models were equipped with revised 1.1 and 1.2 petrol engines designed to improve fuel consumption and reduce CO emissions.

On 4 July 2011, Fiat announced that the 2,000,000th Panda rolled off the production line in Tychy (Poland). The commemorative vehicle was a Panda Cross in Rosso Sfrontato colour, equipped with the 1.3-litre 74 bhp Multijet four-cylinder diesel engine. Fiat did not specify the country in which it was delivered.

The Panda Classic was a Fiat Panda II that was renamed and reduced in list price to differentiate it from the new generation launched in late 2011. The engine range included the 1.2-litre Fire petrol, 1.2-litre Fire EasyPower (petrol and LPG), 1.4-litre Fire Natural Power (petrol and CNG) and 1.3-litre Multijet diesel. The 4x4 was offered with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. The Panda Cross was discontinued. This Panda Classic was produced until 2012.

Exactly 2,168,491 units of the second generation Panda rolled off the production line in Poland. A good figure, especially since the Panda has always been the leader in the small car category. But from 2007 onwards, an even more popular internal rival was created in Tychy: the Fiat 500. The Panda is still on sale today in its third generation, but in summer 2024 Fiat will introduce the fourth instalment, which will be an affordable electric car based on the Centoventi concept car.