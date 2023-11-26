During 2023, Skoda renewed a large part of its 'traditional' range, launching the updated Scala and Kamiq, as well as presenting the new generations of the Superb and Kodiaq, not forgetting the improvements to the electric Enyaq iV.

The Kodiaq and Superb are the Czech brand's first new products to arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2024, the highlight of which will be the presentation of the other electric vehicle, the Elroq compact SUV.

Skoda's new products for 2024:

The Elroq is developed on the same MEB platform as the mid-size Enyaq, but suitably modified into a more compact variant. The name is a fusion of the words 'electric' and 'Karoq', confirming that this is the emission-free 'alter ego' of the popular C-segment SUV.

At 4.5 metres long, it will be the first of a range of six 100% electric models that Skoda will introduce between now and 2026, which will also include a smaller model priced under €25,000 or £22,000 (based on the Volkswagen ID.2). The Elroq will go into production next year in Mlada Boleslav.

Name Skoda Elroq Body Compact SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Mid-2024 (launch) Pricing N.D.

Skoda Superb

Able to establish itself in many markets among the large, elegant but also affordable saloons, the Skoda Superb has been given a thorough facelift and has done so alongside the Volkswagen Passat.

Skoda Superb Combi 2024

The family version of the Combi is 4.90 m long, some 40 mm longer than its predecessor, 1.85 wide (-15 mm) and 1.48 high (+5 mm), and its boot has grown by 30 litres to reach 690 litres of total capacity.

The engine offering will range from the 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI light hybrid to the non-electric 2.0-litre TSI in 201 bhp and 261 bhp variants, the latter with all-wheel drive. The diesels, also non-electrified, will range from the 148 bhp 2.0-litre TDI to the 190 bhp 4WD variant. Finally, there will also be a 201 bhp plug-in hybrid, with a 25.7 kWh battery and more than 62 mile (100 km) electric range.

Name Skoda Superb Bodystyle Saloon and estate Engines Petrol, diesel, light hybrid and PHEV Arrival date First half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda's 2024 release schedule foresees the arrival on the roads in the spring months of 2024 of the Kodiaq 2024, the new generation of the mid-size SUV developed on the evolved MQB Evo platform.

With larger dimensions, it is now 4.75 metres long (+60 mm), 1.84 metres wide and 1.66 metres high, and has a wheelbase lengthened to 2.79 metres for the benefit of the interior and luggage compartment, which offers from 340 to more than 900 litres with seven or five seats. The mechanical range is the same as that of the Superb Combi.