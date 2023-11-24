The third generation of Porsche' s large coupe is here: a new Porsche Panamera 2024 which, although it may not seem to change that much at first glance, incorporates some revolutionary solutions, both mechanically and technologically.

Prices for this model have not yet been announced for the UK (in Germany, they range from €107,800 to €192,500, depending on the version) and the first deliveries will take place during the first quarter of the year.

As usual, production will continue at the Leipzig factory, where around 385,000 units have been produced since 2009 (between 160 and 180 per day) and where we have travelled to see and test the new version of this great coupe, sporty and luxurious in equal measure. A successful model that took many years and prototypes before it became a reality.

New Porsche Panamera: exterior design

This may be true for you too: at first glance, the model may not seem to change much, but as you start to take a closer look at the design of the new Porsche Panamera 2024, many new details catch your eye.

Porsche Panamera 2024 Porsche Panamera 4S 2021

For example, the new air intakes at the front, a bonnet with more pronounced ribs, the new 21-inch single-nut alloy wheels, the frameless rear windows... or the many accents and logos in the darkened Turbonite tone, which can be found on the exterior and in the cabin. The new Matrix LED headlamps are standard, but can be replaced by the optional HD Matrix LED headlamps with more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp.

And before we move on to the dimensions of the model, there are two important aspects to mention. If you were a lover of the family version of the model, the Panamera Sport Turismo, we have some bad news for you: it will not continue in the new generation. If, on the other hand, you value more space in the rear, the extended-wheelbase Executive versions will continue to be offered.

And if the design maintains the line of the previous model, which worked so well, by the way, something similar happens with the measurements and proportions, which remain in line with the previous Panamera, announcing 5,052 mm in length (5,202 mm in the Executive) and 1,937 mm in width and 1,423 mm in height (1,428 mm, in the Executive).

New Porsche Panamera, dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Panamera 5.05 m 1.94 m 1.42 m n.a. Panamera Exec. 5.20 m 1.94 m 1.43 m n.a.

New Porsche Panamera interior

The interior of the new Porsche Panamera 2024, which was previewed a few days ago in one of the teasers released by the company, continues to evolve. In this sense, it is no surprise to discover that the brand has opted for screens rather than physical controls, although there are still a few to operate the air conditioning.

Porsche Panamera 2024, interior

As we said, the dashboard opts for a triple-screen configuration, with a 12.6-inch digital instrumentation, a touchscreen for the multimedia system (still without the PCM with Google technology, which will arrive with the new Macan) and with a third 10.9-inch display for the co-driver, optional and 'invisible' to the driver when the car is in motion.

What's interesting about the new interior? For example, the ignition is operated by a simple button on the left-hand side of the steering wheel, while classic elements such as the analogue clock on the dashboard and the driving mode selector on the steering wheel continue to remind you that you are at the controls of a Porsche.

Porsche Panamera 2024, asiento deportivo Porsche Panamera 2024, moldura de acceso 'turbo'

During the international presentation of the model, we were able to climb aboard two different Panamera models, one 'conventional' and one Executive, in both cases with a 2+2-seater configuration. In this regard, it is worth remembering that the current model can be chosen with five seats, as a no-cost option, although there is currently no information on whether this will continue to be the case.

In any case, sitting in one of the individual rear seats, I can think of few more comfortable options for travelling; especially in the case of the Executive variant, which offers a few extra centimetres of legroom and multiple electric adjustments.

Of course, the passenger has a central screen, in the centre console between the seats, from which to operate all sorts of settings, including all available climate control options. The boot has electric opening and closing, but the brand has not yet released capacity figures, so we don't know if it improves on the current model's figures of between 403 and 495 litres, depending on the version.

Porsche Panamera 2024, plazas traseras Porsche Panamera 2024, maletero

New Porsche Panamera, engines

Moving on to the mechanical range, the Porsche Panamera 2024 offers three entry-level versions, called Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera Turbo E Hybrid, the latter being a PHEV.

In the case of the entry-level versions, both use the familiar 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine, with 349 bhp and 500 Nm of maximum torque, a gain of 23 bhp and 50 Nm compared to previous models. In terms of performance, the Panamera reaches 170 mph (272 km/h) and accelerates from 0-60 in 5.2 seconds, while the all-wheel drive Panamera 4 reports a top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h) and a 0-60 time of 4.8 seconds.

Porsche Panamera 2024, rear

Moving on to the current range-topping version, it opts for an upgraded version of the V8 block, as well as a new 188 bhp electric motor, to deliver a maximum output of 671 bhp and 930 Nm of torque. Improvements also come to the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

What does this model have to offer? A top speed of 195 mph (315 km/h), a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a range in electric mode that increases to 57 miles (91 kilometres). The battery, which has a capacity of 25.9 kWh, can be charged in 2 hours and 39 minutes using the new 11 kW on-board charger.

New versions will follow, both less powerful plug-in hybrids and a Turbo S E Hybrid which, according to brand sources, should match (or even better) the 875 bhp output of the Cayenne in the same version.

Model Engine Power Maximum torque Battery Auton. elec. Recharge Panamera 2.9 V6 petrol 349 BHP 500 Nm - - - Panamera 4 2.9 V6 petrol 349 BHP 500 Nm - - - Panamera Turbo E Hyb. V8 PHEV 671 BHP 930 Nm 25.9 kWh 91 km 11 kW

New Porsche Panamera, prices

As we said at the beginning, for the moment, Porsche has only announced the prices of the new Panamera 2024 for Germany, although we are sure that the figures for the UK will be available soon.

The Panamera starts at €107,800, while the Panamera rises to €111,900 and the Turbo E-Hybrid goes to €192,500, with deliveries expected to start in March 2024. At this stage, there is no information on how much more the Executive variants will cost and whether they will be available in all markets.

Porsche Panamera 2024, emblema 'turbo' Porsche Panamera 2024, llanta monotuerca de 21"

In terms of equipment, the new Porsche Panamera includes connectivity protocols Apple CarPlay with Siri Assistant and Android Auto, a new active speed assistant, which interacts with traffic sign recognition or a new parking assistance system, in which the driver can now be outside the car itself, thanks to a smartphone and the new Remote ParkAssist function.

The most striking detail, however, comes from the two suspension options available for the new Panamera. As standard, it is equipped with PASM adaptive air suspension, which we talked about in our first test of the Porsche Cayenne, with new double-valve dampers that allow separate control of the rebound and compression damping.

Porsche Panamera 2024, nuevos faros LED Porsche Panamera 2024, logo 'e-hybrid'

But the real innovation comes in the form of Porsche Active Ride, an option for E-Hybrid models (current and future), which, in the words of the brand itself, "offers an unprecedented range of comfort and driving dynamics".

How does it work? Basically, we are talking about an air suspension that uses active shock absorbers with two-valve technology, each connected to an electrically driven hydraulic pump. This generates a demand-driven volume flow in the damper which, as the engineers explained to us, is able to "generate forces between the body and the wheels in a fast, very precise and specific way, almost completely counteracting and compensating for the forces resulting from road irregularities".

In this way, the body remains flat at all times, even when braking, accelerating or cornering hard. A truly bizarre effect, which we will tell you more about in the first test drive of the new Panamera.

Not least because we're not used to the suspension compensating for pitch and roll tendencies, which includes the car 'pitching up' in corners like a motorbike, or raising the nose under braking or lowering it under acceleration. In some ways, this is quite artificial.

The access function, on the other hand, seems much more practical: when you open the door to get into the car, it automatically and instantly raises the body by 5 centimetres to make getting into the car much more comfortable.

New Porsche Panamera, its rivals

In some ways, to find the new Porsche Panamera's rivals, we must look to the German premium brands, with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door and Mercedes-Benz CLS as the main rivals, closely followed by the Audi A7 Sportback, following the demise of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4 puertas Coupé Audi RS 7 Sportback performance

Of course, to compete with the high-performance versions of the new Panamera, we must stick to the versions marketed by the sporting departments of these brands, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-door and Audi RS 7 Sportback, which we analyse in the following table: