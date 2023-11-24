The third generation of the Audi Q3 is just around the corner. Proof of this is provided by the numerous spy photos that have depicted test drives of the German SUV driving around Ingolstadt, the brand's headquarters.

The car is due to debut sometime in 2024 and, to make the wait shorter, we've put together an exclusive recreation that attempts to give it shape. Here's what we expect.

It will look like this

Based on spy photos, we've been able to create the German SUV's appearance in advance. The main aesthetic revisions to the Q3 focus on the front and rear. At the front, the new single-frame grille stands out, with the Audi logo in the centre and split headlights for a more fashionable look.

The beltline appears higher, while at the rear of the camouflaged vehicles, an LED strip has been revealed running the length of the tailgate, reminiscent in part of the Q4 e-tron's design.

Although the interior is not visible in the spy shots, the new Q3 is likely to feature a technological evolution on board and new upholstery, perhaps even made from sustainable materials, for the seats and dashboard.

MQB Evo base and new engines

This new Audi will be developed on the MQB Evo platform, the same platform already adopted by the Volkswagen Tiguan and to be adopted by the new CUPRA Terramar. In this respect, there is likely to be a strong connection with the Spanish SUV, considering that both models will be built at the same facility in Gyor, Hungary.

Both the Audi and CUPRA are expected to approach 4.5 metres in length and share several powertrains, including plug-in hybrid powertrains with around 60 miles (100 km) of electric range and more than 250 bhp combined.

Nuova Audi Q3, le foto spia

The Q3 range is expected to include petrol and diesel light hybrid variants, as well as the sporty RS Q3, although details on the latter's powertrain are currently lacking. We do not know, therefore, whether the 2.5 TFSI inline five-cylinder block, which currently develops 395 bhp, will continue or whether Audi has other (electrified) plans.