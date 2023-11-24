Goodbye city cars, hello SUVs. For the smart brand, which is now 50% owned by Mercedes-Benz and 50% by the Chinese giant Geely (owner of Volvo and Lotus), the present is all about electric SUVs, which will dominate the scene from 2024, when the EQ fortwo will be phased out.

With the smart #1 already on the market, the next addition to the range is the smart #3, a 4.4-metre compact model with a slightly sportier profile that was unveiled in Shanghai and will be be launched soon. In principle, the company does not seem to have any other new products to show, at least for the time being, but it is possible that there will be a few more developments in the second half of the year.

smart innovations for 2024:

smart #3

Very similar in design and range, the new smart #3 looks to all intents and purposes like a slightly longer smart #1 with a coupe line. In fact, the impression is not entirely wrong, as both models share the same platform.

With a length of 4.4 metres, a width of 1.8 metres and a height of 1.56 metres, the new model has an imposing appearance and is fitted with up to 20-inch alloy wheels in the sporty BRABUS variant.

It also comes with a panoramic roof as standard in the 25th Anniversary Edition, which celebrates 25 years of the smart brand. This special edition also comes with a 9.2-inch instrument cluster, a 10-inch head-up display and a 12.8-inch central display.

The electric motors have power outputs ranging from 268 to 422 bhp and a 66 kWh battery as in the #1. The most powerful BRABUS with all-wheel drive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the entry-level model Pro+ accelerates in 5.8 seconds.

Thanks to its aerodynamics, with a C x coefficient of 0.27, it has a slightly longer range than its sibling, with a range of between 258 to 282 miles (415 and 455 km), depending on the version chosen.