In an era dominated by electrification and SUVs, is there still a place for old-school sports cars and grand tourers, born to thrill but also capable of looking after their occupants? Fortunately, the answer is yes. Of course, they represent a very small niche market, but they still have admirers all over the world.

Models such as the Porsche 911, which has been at the forefront for 60 years, has been able to go through different eras while always remaining the benchmark in terms of sportiness. On the other hand, the newcomer Mercedes-AMG GT, developed directly by the Affalterbach team, is the ultimate expression of sportiness in the brand with the star. We now analyse them in a technical data challenge.

Exterior

Aesthetically, the two opponents are quite different in design and size. On the one hand, the Porsche 911, always true to itself, has the engine 'hanging' in the rear, rounded headlights and that unique body profile that makes it recognisable from miles away.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG GT retains a more classic layout: front engine hidden under a long bonnet, Panamericana grille with vertical slats (a classic design cue of the sportiest Mercedes-Benz) and conical coupe shapes.

Porsche 911 Mercedes AMG-GT

Both manage to convey elegance and sportiness, without having to resort to exaggerated aerodynamic appendages to get noticed, although they may have some available to make them even more effective on the track.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Porsche 911 4.52 m 1.85 m 1.28 m 2.45 m Mercedes-AMG GT 4.73 m 1.98 m 1.35 m 2.7 m

Interior

Even in the interior the differences between the two sports cars are obvious. The Porsche 911 draws heavily on its history and therefore retains typical features. One above all: the ignition switch to the left of the steering wheel, a legacy of the company's sporty DNA.

The instrumentation is, of course, digital, but does not forgo nods to the past such as the circular graphics and the analogue rev counter in the centre. Next to it is the infotainment monitor, while in the centre tunnel are the air conditioning controls, gear lever and a small storage space. The rear seats are virtually emergency seats and are suitable for children or luggage, as there is only one space under the front bonnet.

Porsche 911, the interior

The interior layout of the Mercedes-AMG GT is similar to the rest of the range, with 100% digital instrumentation flanked by a vertically arranged touchscreen. There are no physical controls in the centre tunnel, just a gear selector (automatic only) and a glove box.

In the rear there are two seats that can accommodate passengers up to 1.5 metres tall. The boot, on the other hand, has a capacity of more than 321 litres, which can be increased to 675 litres by folding down the rear backrests.

Mercedes AMG-GT, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Porsche 911 7" 10.9" 132 litres Mercedes-AMG GT 12.3" 12.8" 321/675 litres

Engines

And here we come to the most interesting and lively part. The Porsche 911 family is virtually infinite. It goes without saying that at the centre is the six-cylinder boxer block, available with different displacements and power outputs, ranging from a minimum of 380 bhp to a maximum of 641 bhp, always turbocharged.

Well, almost always, because there is still room for the GT3 RS's naturally aspirated 4.0-litre, a 518 bhp 'fireball' that reaches 9,000 rpm! As for transmissions, there is also a choice between manual and dual-clutch automatic.

Drive can be rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, depending on the model. With a range like this, there is plenty of choice: you can opt for a 'quieter' version that can also be used for long journeys, or a track 'weapon' that concedes little (or nothing) in the way of comfort. There is talk of electrification, but at the earliest, that variant will arrive in 2025.

Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The Mercedes-AMG GT, on the other hand, has much less on offer, although we won't criticise anything about a sports car that doesn't give in to downsizing and offers a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under the bonnet.

Currently, only the 577 bhp GT 63 is available. The AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive+ is all-wheel drive, although it may be able to send 100 per cent of the power to the rear, while the gearbox is the Speedshift multi-plate clutch automatic with nine speeds. An SL-derived plug-in hybrid could also arrive in the future.

Model Engine Power min/max Drive Gearbox Porsche 911 3.0 turbo boxer

3.8 turbo boxer

4.0 naturally aspirated boxer 380 - 641 BHP Rear

Integral Manual 6 speed

Manual 7 speed

Automatic 7 speed Mercedes-AMG GT 4.0 V8 turbo 577 BHP All-wheel drive 9-speed automatic

Prices and equipment

Porsche 911 prices start at £97,000 for the rear-wheel drive Carrera and go ever higher, up to £231,600 for the S/T, a special version created to celebrate the model's 60th anniversary and of which only 1,963 units will be produced. If you want to stick to series production, then it's down to £192,600 for the GT3 RS.

For its part, the Mercedes-AMG GT still has no prices assigned for the UK market. Below, you can see the prices in euros available in Germany.