This year the former Lingotto factory turns 100 years old, the same as Disney. On 22 May 1923, the King of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, inaugurated, together with Senator Giovanni Agnelli, the gigantic factory in Turin (150,000 square metres), a few months later (on 16 October) the brothers Roy and Walt Disney founded the Disney Brothers Studio. Today in the Piedmontese city, the anniversary was celebrated with the presentation of five Topolino one-offs.

The ceremony took place at Casa 500, on the fourth floor of the Pinacoteca Agnelli, where an exhibition was set up on the north ramp of the Lingotto building for visitors to admire on their way to La Pista 500.

Fiat Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse turns 95 this year and together with the Fiat Topolino retraces its history, from its origins to the present day. The aim of the two teams of designers who worked together to create these five cars was to leave their mark.

Fiat Topolino Disney by Cavazzano

Four cars reflect historical, modern, abstract and street themes, while one was designed in a special collaboration with Disney artist Cavazzano.

The historical inspiration recalls the pioneering Disney short film 'Steamboat Willie', an immortal work that is now part of the MoMA in New York. The modern Topolino has Mickey Mouse's initials on it and is intended to convey the colourful, optimistic energy of the Italian car and the American character. The abstract livery pays homage to Disney's creativity with a strong visual impact and the Topolino street shows Mickey's urban spirit .

Fiat Topolino historical Fiat Topolino modern Fiat Topolino abstract Fiat Topolino street

Two intertwined stories

Oliver Francois, CEO of FIAT and CMO Global of Stellantis, commented: "Today I am proud to present our tribute to Disney: five very special and unique Topolino cars, inspired by the iconic Disney character who gave our Topolino its name in the 1930s. We share more than just a name: DNA, authenticity, and we both share the importance of bringing simplicity, warmth and joy to people."

Daniel Frigo, Country Manager The Walt Disney Company Italy & Turkey and Head of Studio Italy, said, "It is truly an honour for us to be part of Italy's culture and incredible creativity. This love for Italy has inspired us to establish a relationship based on respect and trust with both Italians and Fiat'.