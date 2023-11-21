Aston Martin and Zagato have been working together for more than 50 years. In that half-century, the British marque and the Italian coachbuilder have produced a number of very special one-offs, including the Centennial Spyder Concept shown in this article.

Created to celebrate Aston Martin's centenary in 2013, it is a one-off, or unique example, based on a DB9 Volante, a convertible with a 510 bhp 6.0-litre V12 engine, which went from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds and reached a top speed of 295 km/h (155 mph).

Luxury evolution

The styling of the Centennial Spyder Concept is reminiscent of iconic Aston Martins of the 1970s and 1980s, such as the DBS, V8 Vantage and V8 Virage. The spear-shaped front end created by Zagato's designers gave it an even more original character and a more passionate personality, while maintaining an air of elegance.

At the rear, there were new headlights and a specific 'tail', a far cry from the rear of the original DB9 Volante. The interior remained largely unchanged, although there were original additions such as stainless steel trim and a green stripe, mimicking the exterior colour, down the centre of the front and rear seats.

Of course, the soft top was of fabric and was also green to match the rest of the car. The large alloy wheels, which were more elegant than sporty, were made up of ten double spokes.

The story

Work on the DB9 Volante conversion lasted a year, and the Centennial Spyder Concept was unveiled in 2013 in Kensington Gardens, UK, and then crossed the Atlantic Ocean to be shown at the Pebble Peach Concours d'Elegance.

Since then, the car has remained in California with its owner, whose identity remains anonymous to this day, although we do know that in 2015 it was put up for auction at an RM Sotheby's event.

It is worth noting that two other exclusive Aston Martins were unveiled in 2013, the DBS Coupé and the Virage Shooting Brake. Like the Centennial Spyder Concept, they were one-offs for the Gaydon-based company's most devoted collectors.