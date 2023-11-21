In September 2023, new car registrations in Europe reached 1,166,728 (EU+EFTA+UK), a number that compared to 1,050,312 in September 2022 represents a growth of 11.1 per cent.

Last month's result is therefore positive, but less than in previous months, which showed growth closer to 20%. In short, the period of the return from the summer holidays is slowing down the growth of the continental car market.

With this fourteenth month of growth, the balance since the beginning of the year remains positive, with 9,684,894 cars registered from January to September 2023 (+17.0%), but there is still a large lag compared to the pre-pandemic results (-20%), which in the same period of 2019 recorded a good 12,115,927 registrations.

Italy and the UK push hardest

Particularly important in September's European result is the contribution made by Italy with its +22.7%, flanked by the good momentum of the UK market, which scores a +21.0% and becomes the country in the European area with the most registrations.

France (+10.7%) is also doing well, while Spain (+2.3%) and especially Germany (-0.1%) seem to be struggling. Among the smaller markets, Greece's +32.5% and Slovakia's +31.0% stand out.

Electric cars are flying

Speaking of fuels, the good momentum of electric cars is confirmed. They occupy third place in the monthly ranking with a 16.0% market share, again ahead of diesels, which drop to 10.4%.

An electric charging socket

Petrol cars are still the best-selling cars in the month, with a share of 34.8%, closely followed by hybrid cars at 28.7% (mild and full hybrid). Plug-in hybrids accounted for 7.9% of the market and the other fuels (LPG, CNG, ethanol and hydrogen) totalled a 2.1% share.

If, on the other hand, we look at the ranking by fuel since the beginning of the year, we find that electric cars are slowly gaining market share at the expense of petrol, diesel and LPG and natural gas cars.

Market shares by fuel, January-September 2023

Petrol: 36.5% (36.7% in January-August) Hybrids: 26.0% (25.6% in January-August) Electrics: 15.2% (15.0% Jan-Aug) Diesel: 12.3% (12.6% Jan-Aug) Plug-in hybrids: 7.4% (7.3% Jan-Aug) Other fuels: 2.4% (2.5% Jan-Aug)

Positive September for Mercedes and Stellantis

Among the large groups, the most robust growth was recorded by Mercedes-Benz (+18.9%), Stellantis at +15.0% and Volkswagen with +13.6%.

With lower numbers, Suzuki (+53.2%), Volvo (+26.7%) and Jaguar Land Rover (+21.4%) also do very well. The biggest drop was that of Ford (-7.2%).

The ranking of the car groups in January-September 2023

Volkswagen Group: 2,510,847 (+23.0%) Stellantis: 1,651,353 (+5.5%) Renault Group: 925,038 (+20.6%) Hyundai Group: 850,965 (+3.5%) Toyota Group: 667,192 (+12.1%) BMW Group: 660,020 (+11.9%) Mercedes-Benz: 521,578 (+9.1%) Ford: 402,682 (+5.4%) Tesla: 272,788 (+95.2%) Nissan: 219,382 (+26.8%)

Jeep grows the most

In terms of brands, Jeep 's excellent growth stands out, with a +121.9% increase in September due in part to the new Avenger, but sales of smart (+74.4%), Lexus (+58.8%), Seat (+63.3%) and Opel (+24.2%) are also on the rise.

Jeep Avenger

On the decline are DS (-3.6%), Hyundai (-3.9%) and Tesla (-19.2%), which is suffering from its characteristic deliveries which are concentrated in bimonthly waves.