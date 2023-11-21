Everything new from Ford for 2024 will not have a combustion engine. The American brand is going to take advantage of its agreement with Volkswagen to introduce new models based on the German giant's MEB platform.

Thus, next year we will see the new Ford Puma and Explorer (already shown with few details) and a third mid-size SUV, with coupe roof lines (like the Volkswagen ID.5), which will join the Mustang Mach-E Rally.

What's new from Ford for 2024

Ford Puma EV

Based on the Volkswagen platform, the new SUV will not be much bigger than the current one and even in terms of looks and design it seems that it will not be a departure, as can be seen in the spy photos of the vehicle.

As for the mechanical side of the new Ford Puma, so far there are only rumours that speak of a possible transplant of the Courier E-Tourneo powertrain, with a 134 bhp engine and a battery of unspecified capacity, but rechargeable in direct current at a maximum power of 100 kW.

Name Ford Puma EV Bodystyle Urban SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The new version of the Mustang Mach-E came as a surprise, as it is a variant with a very special racing flavour, in the style of the vehicles that compete in dirt rallies.

The Rally version is recognisable at first glance by the white 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin CrossClimate2 235/55 tyres, the large black spoiler, the redesigned radiator grille, the new headlight graphics and the 20 mm higher ground clearance.

This car will offer a 91 kWh battery and two electric motors with 480 bhp and 881 Nm combined, for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds and an estimated range of 280 miles (450 km), with the possibility of DC charging up to 150 kW. It will arrive early next year at a price expected to be around £75,000.

Name Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Bodystyle Midsize SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Start 2024 Pricing £75,000 (estimate)

Ford Explorer EV

Ford's Volkswagen ID.4, originally scheduled to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024, will land in the second part of the new year, to better meet safety standards for electric motors, it seems. The most interesting aspect is a price tag of less than £40,000.

Measuring 4.47 metres long and 1.63 metres high, the new Ford Explorer EV will feature a 5-inch dashboard instrument cluster and the new Ford Sync Move infotainment system with a 15-inch screen that swivels up to 30 degrees.

In terms of powertrains, a single-engine, rear-wheel drive version and a dual-engine, all-wheel drive version are planned. The maximum range will be around 311 miles (500 km), although no battery size or maximum recharging power has been announced .

Name Ford Explorer EV Bodystyle Compact SUV Engines Electric Arrival date Second half of 2024 (tbc) Pricing Under £40,000

Ford electric SUV

There is still some mystery about its final specifications, but the coupé SUV that will take the place of the Mondeo in the D-segment is in the final stages of development. In principle, it could even be longer than the Mustang Mach-E.

Technically, it is known that it will be developed in collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen, thus based on the MEB platform, and should be based on the Volkswagen ID.5 or even the seven-seater ID.6, which will be available only in China. The engines and batteries are not yet known.