One launch and two restylings: this is the menu of new products that Mazda is proposing for 2024, the year in which the Japanese manufacturer will complete its SUV range at the top end.

The central event will be the arrival of the CX-80 seven-seater SUV, which will take on the role of the new flagship and the task of focusing attention in the second half of the year. But before that, the all-new MX-5 and Mazda2 Hybrid, which we already know all about, will hit the road.

What's new from Mazda for 2024:

Mazda2 Hybrid

The hybrid utility car, a clone of the Toyota Yaris, partly follows the path of the original model, although it takes a slightly different path in terms of aesthetics. The look of the front and rear end is more personal this time around and more distinct from the reference model. The equipment also changes, while the engine remains unchanged with a 113 bhp hybrid system.

The new 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid now offers the same trims as the rest of Mazda, namely Prime, Centre, Exclusive, Homura and Homura Plus, with an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible multimedia system as standard and, depending on trim, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Homura Plus even gets a 10.5-inch central display and panoramic sunroof.

Name Mazda2 Hybrid Bodystyle Utility Engines Hybrid Arrival date January 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mazda CX-80

Big brother' to the CX-60, the new CX-80 is a large SUV that will complete the SUV range at the top end, as was the case with the CX-90 in the US. As it is a seven-seater version of the CX-60 itself, it will be longer, probably by 15 cm. It will therefore reach 4.9 metres in length.

Launch is likely to take place in the second half of the year, while the official unveiling could be in late spring, although it is not excluded that the company will show the first images later this 2023.

No engines have been confirmed, but they shouldn't be too far from those of the CX-60, namely the 324 bhp e-SKYACTIV PHEV plug-in hybrid and 197 bhp and 251 bhp e-SKYACTIV D light hybrid diesel.

Name Mazda CX-80 Bodystyle SUV Engines Plug-in hybrid and diesel with mild hybridisation (tbc) Arrival date Second half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Mazda MX-5

Fortunately, Mazda does not envisage a future without the MX-5, but it remains to be seen what kind of electrification the next generation will integrate. In any case, the next instalment is still a long way off. In the meantime, the current model will receive a restyling, already shown for the Japanese market.

Among the new features of the MX-5 2024 are a new 8.8-inch screen, optimised but unchanged engines, new power steering and even a self-locking differential for the versions with the 181 bhp 2.0 SKYACTIV-G engine. It arrives in spring.