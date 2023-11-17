The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be unveiled in 2025, will be 100% electric and will have a power output of up to 1,000 bhp, combined with a less traditional design than the current saloon. That's all there is to it!

And we're not just saying that. These are just some of the details that Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has been talking about in recent months. But do we really know what the final design of the new generation Giulia, the first all-electric car, will look like?

To answer this difficult question, we have created an exclusive rendering of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025, based on the many rumours that describe it as a sleek and sporty hatchback-estate. Let's discover the styling together and gather all the available information on engines, as well as power and range figures.

A long, low and sporty five-door

For the rendering of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, a long, low and sleek five-door body was chosen, with some crossover and estate features; similar to what Stellantis has already proposed for the Peugeot 408 and Citroën C5 X.

In fact, the electric Giulia will not stray far from that concept, taking advantage of the new STLA Large platform and taking the path of originality and sportiness, with new styling solutions that will clearly distinguish it from the aforementioned French models.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025, Motor1.com rendering, front view

In particular, the front of the new Giulia is characterised by the shield-shaped grille, now closed and hexagonal in shape, on which the Biscione logo is placed.

There are also slim horizontal daytime running lights at the top and the main light clusters arranged vertically at the ends of the bumper, each with two lights.

The flat front end, but sharper than that of the new Stelvio, is completed by a Y-shaped bonnet, as on the 33 Stradale. The side is smooth and without ribs, even "cleaner" than that of the Peugeot 408 and with retractable electric door handles.

New styling for the rear

The rear view shows the sloping lines of the C-pillar and rear window, which blend rounded and angular shapes. The LED light clusters form a continuous line of light on the tailgate and visually separate the more rounded upper part from the flatter, more vertical lower part.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2025, Motor1.com rendering, rear view

The headlights themselves slope downwards, hinting at a triangle and evolving the light signature of the current Giulia. And in the centre of the tailgate there is no longer the round logo of the Italian company, but only the inscription 'Alfa Romeo' in italics. The lower area is topped by an eye-catching diffuser.

From 350 hp to 1,000 hp

Let's move on to the mechanicals, the part of the car still shrouded in mystery. Among the few certainties available is the fact that the new Alfa Romeo is designed on the STLA Large platform, derived from the current Giorgio and designed for electrics by Stellantis, with 800 V architecture and a range of up to 500 miles (800 kilometres).

The new electric Giulia 2025 will be strongly related to the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and, like the latter, will be able to fit three electric motors, two at the rear and one at the front. There is therefore room for all-wheel drive, but also for a possible electric Giulia with rear-wheel drive only.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, detail of electric motor

That said, there appear to be three power levels planned for the new Giulia, from the 350 bhp of the entry-level version (perhaps with rear-wheel drive), to the almost 800 bhp of the all-wheel drive Veloce, through to the Quadrifoglio, with three powertrains, around 1,000 bhp and 2 seconds to cover 0-100.

Production of the new Giulia is planned at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, located in the municipality of Piedimonte San Germano, the same site where today the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and the Maserati Grecale are assembled.