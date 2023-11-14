This Mercedes coupé is called the 300SEL 6.3 and was designed by Pininfarina and commissioned by a Dutch entrepreneur whose name is not known. The design dates back to the mid-1960s and ended with the presentation at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show. The model is based on the W109 series and is equipped with the legendary 6.3-litre V8 engine.

The story

The idea for the 300SEL 6.3 Coupé came from the Netherlands, from a renowned businessman who, in the mid-1960s, was keen to have a two-door Mercedes-Benz with a body derived from that of the company's flagship at the time - the W109.

He therefore approached the manufacturer itself in 1968, but it categorically refused to produce a completely customised version, as this would have been very expensive.

Mercedes 300SEL 6.3 Coupé Pininfarina (1968)

After some correspondence with the company, the entrepreneur tried months later, initially unsuccessfully, to buy a chassis without bodywork, but then privately and successfully, he acquired a new saloon with a long wheelbase and already equipped with the 8-cylinder.

He then commissioned the famous Italian coachbuilder Sergio Pininfarina to make all of the cosmetic changes, but Pininfarina also initially refused because the chassis was not rigid enough. It was only a few months later that he accepted the order, offering the customer a total price of around 10,000,000 lire. Converted, that would have been around €5,000 (approx. £4,400). Sounds low, but in 1968 you could get a whole new car for that.

Customised

After the car had been brought to the company headquarters in Turin, the customer made various requests for modifications to Pininfarina, which were recorded in the original paper letters that remained with the car over time.

For example, the entrepreneur asked the designer for a high driver's seat "like in a Rolls-Royce", combined with a reduced glass surface and a split, folding rear seat as well as better sound insulation while driving.

Construction work began in 1968 and, following skilful modifications by the coachbuilder in Turin, a revolutionary design was created that the company had never produced before. This look was later taken up again in a similar form in the Rolls-Royce Camargue.

After the public premieres, the coupé was taken over by the customer on 10 February 1971 and exported to Holland. It has been sold several times since then. Most recently in August 2023 to the United States for $350,000, equivalent to approximately £286,000 at today's exchange rate.