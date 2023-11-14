Citroën's 2024 will be focused on the renewal of the 'lower' area of the model range, the one where the most dated models are at the moment. Because after renewing practically the entire 'upper' part of the range with the C4 and C5 families, the French manufacturer is now concentrating on the more popular and in some ways 'delicate' area.

The Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross will make their debut in 2024. The former has already been unveiled and we know practically every detail, while the latter has yet to show itself and could be based - at least in part - on the model for South America, larger and capable of accommodating up to seven occupants.

Here, then, are the new Citroën models for 2023.

Citroen C3

For the company it is a small revolution, because for the first time the Citroën C3 is electric and because its design brings to the road the concepts of efficiency and sustainability anticipated by the Oli concept car, a programmatic manifesto of the future of the "Double Chevron". The new Citroën C3 is about four metres long and has a 310 litre boot, not much bigger than its predecessor but with a more "vertical" design that promises better space.

Citroën e-C3 (2024)

It will debut in the first part of the year, initially in an electric version e-C3, which announces a price of €23,300 (approx. £20,360 at the current exchange rate). It will have a powertrain designed to balance cost, weight and performance, with a 113 bhp motor and 44 kWh battery pack announcing 320 km (199 miles) of autonomy. There will, however, be versions with petrol engines, probably also electrified.

Name Citroën C3 Bodywork hatchback saloon Engines petrol, mild hybrid (to be confirmed), electric Arrival date first half 2024 Prices less than €25,000 (e-C3)

Citroën C3 Aircross

A few months after the C3, we will see the arrival of the Citroën C3 Aircross, which will, however, be considerably larger and even have seven seats. Style, technology and construction philosophy will be the same as its younger sibling, but the car should not differ too much from the one already on sale in Brazil, which is 4.32 metres long (like the first Opel/Vauxhall Zafira, to give you an idea) and has around 500 litres of luggage space in a five-seat configuration.

Citroen C3 Aircross 2024

There is no definite information yet on the engines and variants of the next compact SUV from Citroën, we will have to wait until at least the beginning of 2024 to find out more. For the electric we can assume a battery similar to those of the latest 'small' Stellantis, such as the Jeep Avenger, with 54 kWh and a 154 bhp engine, or perhaps even a bit bigger, but there will be no shortage of petrol engines, probably even mild hybrid.