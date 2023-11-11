Length: 4,540 mm
Width: 1,840 mm
Height: 1,670 mm
Wheelbase: 2,680 mm
Luggage compartment: min. 652 litres / max. 1,650 litres
The Volkswagen Tiguan 2024 represents the heart of the Wolfsburg brand's SUV range, which will be reinforced with the third generation of the model from spring 2024.
Although we have already discussed the differences with the current model on more than one occasion, we should start by saying that the platform remains the same, namely the Volkswagen Group's multi-purpose MQB, in its evolved version, christened Evo.
However, the dimensions change relatively little, with a few extra centimetres that, as we shall see, also bring a small improvement in load capacity; at least, according to what the first figures tell us.
Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, its dimensions
The length of the Volkswagen Tiguan 2024 reaches 4.54 metres (4,540 mm), just 3.1 cm longer than the previous model, with the same wheelbase (2,680 mm), while the width and height remain virtually unchanged at 1,840 and 1,670 mm respectively.
Volkswagen Tiguan 2024
Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, roominess and boot space
The increased length benefits the load capacity, which is 652 litres, almost 40 litres more than the previous model, reaching a maximum of 1,650 litres when the seats are folded down.
It is not yet known whether the Volkswagen Tiguan has also improved the interior volume, as logically, with almost unchanged dimensions and a larger boot, the cabin space might not have changed either. For the record, the current Volkswagen Tiguan has a hip room of 1,491 mm and a height of 1,012 mm.
Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, los asientos traseros
Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, el maletero
In terms of engines, the Volkswagen Tiguan announces conventional petrol and turbodiesel options, as well as electrified petrol, with 48V micro-hybrid or plug-in hybrid solutions.
The entire range is paired with six-speed (PHEV) or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and, as usual, there will be AWD all-wheel drive on the most powerful units.
|Engine
|Power
|Fuel
|Transmission
|1.5 eTSI DCT
|130 PS
|Petrol
|Front-wheel drive, auto. DSG
|1.5 eTSI DCT
|150 PS
|Petrol
|Front, auto. gearbox DSG
|2.0 TSI DCT
|204 PS
|Petrol
|Front, auto. gearbox DSG
|2.0 TSI DCT AWD
|265 PS
|Petrol
|Full, auto. gearbox DSG
|1.5 e-Hybrid PHEV
|204 PS
|Petrol/electric
|Front, auto. gearbox DSG
|1.5 e-Hybrid PHEV
|272 PS
|Petrol/electric
|Front-wheel drive, auto. DSG
|2.0 TDI DCT
|150 PS
|Diesel
|Front, auto. gearbox DSG
|2.0 TDI DCT AWD
|193 PS
|Diesel
|Full, auto. gearbox DSG
Volkswagen Tiguan, similarly sized competitors
The compact SUV segment is definitely crowded, especially around the reference size of 4.5 metres, as you can see in this list of the Tiguan 2024's competitors.
- Alfa Romeo Tonale: 4.53 metres
- Audi Q3: 4.48 metres
- BMW X1: 4.46 metres
- Citroen C5 Aircross: 4.50 metres
- Cupra Formentor: 4.45 metres
- Ford Kuga: 4.63 metres
- Honda CR-V: 4.60 metres
- Hyundai Tucson: 4.50 metres
- Kia Sportage: 4.51 metres
- Lexus UX: 4.50 metres
- Lynk&Co 01: 4.54 metres
- Mazda CX-5: 4.55 metres
- MG HS: 4.57 metres
- Opel Grandland X: 4.48 metres
- Peugeot 3008: 4.45 metres
- Toyota RAV4: 4.60 metres