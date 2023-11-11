Length: 4,540 mm

Width: 1,840 mm

Height: 1,670 mm

Wheelbase: 2,680 mm

Luggage compartment: min. 652 litres / max. 1,650 litres



The Volkswagen Tiguan 2024 represents the heart of the Wolfsburg brand's SUV range, which will be reinforced with the third generation of the model from spring 2024.

Although we have already discussed the differences with the current model on more than one occasion, we should start by saying that the platform remains the same, namely the Volkswagen Group's multi-purpose MQB, in its evolved version, christened Evo.

However, the dimensions change relatively little, with a few extra centimetres that, as we shall see, also bring a small improvement in load capacity; at least, according to what the first figures tell us.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, its dimensions

The length of the Volkswagen Tiguan 2024 reaches 4.54 metres (4,540 mm), just 3.1 cm longer than the previous model, with the same wheelbase (2,680 mm), while the width and height remain virtually unchanged at 1,840 and 1,670 mm respectively.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, roominess and boot space

The increased length benefits the load capacity, which is 652 litres, almost 40 litres more than the previous model, reaching a maximum of 1,650 litres when the seats are folded down.

It is not yet known whether the Volkswagen Tiguan has also improved the interior volume, as logically, with almost unchanged dimensions and a larger boot, the cabin space might not have changed either. For the record, the current Volkswagen Tiguan has a hip room of 1,491 mm and a height of 1,012 mm.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, los asientos traseros Volkswagen Tiguan 2024, el maletero

In terms of engines, the Volkswagen Tiguan announces conventional petrol and turbodiesel options, as well as electrified petrol, with 48V micro-hybrid or plug-in hybrid solutions.

The entire range is paired with six-speed (PHEV) or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and, as usual, there will be AWD all-wheel drive on the most powerful units.

Engine Power Fuel Transmission 1.5 eTSI DCT 130 PS Petrol Front-wheel drive, auto. DSG 1.5 eTSI DCT 150 PS Petrol Front, auto. gearbox DSG 2.0 TSI DCT 204 PS Petrol Front, auto. gearbox DSG 2.0 TSI DCT AWD 265 PS Petrol Full, auto. gearbox DSG 1.5 e-Hybrid PHEV 204 PS Petrol/electric Front, auto. gearbox DSG 1.5 e-Hybrid PHEV 272 PS Petrol/electric Front-wheel drive, auto. DSG 2.0 TDI DCT 150 PS Diesel Front, auto. gearbox DSG 2.0 TDI DCT AWD 193 PS Diesel Full, auto. gearbox DSG

Volkswagen Tiguan, similarly sized competitors

The compact SUV segment is definitely crowded, especially around the reference size of 4.5 metres, as you can see in this list of the Tiguan 2024's competitors.