The Dacia Spring was a small revolution, not just for the Renault Group brand, but for the world of electric cars. Never before had a battery-powered model been priced so low: €16,990 at launch (2020), then increased to €21,640 for the most powerful version, still good enough to keep it as the cheapest electric car on the market.

Now, the brand's first electric car is preparing for a facelift, as announced more than a year ago by Renault Group (of which Dacia is a part) CEO Luca De Meo. The arrival of the new Dacia Spring is scheduled for 2024, with aesthetic and technical innovations that we preview today with our exclusive rendering.

Facelift

One of the main stylistic changes of the new Dacia Spring will be at the front, where some elements already present in the current generation will be found and others that will appear in the rest of the range, including the new Duster.

The sleek grille will retain the new Dacia logo in the centre, seamlessly integrated into the horizontal stripes that make up the grille. On the sides, the LED daytime running lights will have a completely new, sleeker and more striking design. While the Dacia Spring is currently attractive for its price, the same cannot be said for its rather 'nondescript' styling.

Dacia Spring (2024), a recreation by Motor1.com

Otherwise, the small electric car will be updated in several details of the bodywork, which will retain the crossover design with plastic bumpers and roof rails. In terms of dimensions, the facelifted Spring is not expected to grow much from its current 3.73 metres.

More mature

Mechanically, the new Dacia Spring should be based on the CMF-AEV platform, described by De Meo as "the most affordable in the world" and designed specifically for electric cars. This is a technological evolution of the current, safer and more advanced CMF-A platform. However, the mechanical layout will remain the same as the current generation, with front-wheel drive and a battery pack under the floor.

Engine power (currently at 44 or 64 bhp depending on trim level) and battery capacity (now at 27.4 kWh) are expected to increase significantly, without exaggeration, to increase range without burdening weight and cost.

In fact, the new Spring will retain a purely urban spirit, thus dispensing with weight-increasing technical details. The focus will once again be on price, which will have to be kept as low as possible in order to compete with newcomers such as the Citroën e-C3.

Dacia Spring Extreme

As a result, the on-board technology could also receive an upgrade, with a new infotainment screen (derived from that of the rest of the range), as well as improved materials and fittings.

The final element concerns the factory: for now, it seems that the Renault Group intends to keep production at the Chinese plant in Shiyan, owned by the joint venture between Dongfeng, Renault and Nissan.