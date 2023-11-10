Announced in February on the occasion of the debut of the track version is Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada, a new hypercar for the road from the fledgling Italian brand is revealed. The contours and shapes are those of its sister destined - according to plans - to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A mega rear wing, a fairing to cover a hyper-technological cockpit with a clear racing layout, an ultra-low set-up and a yellow colour that does everything to make the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada not go unnoticed - as if it were needed. 

Many horses, few kilos

It is not only the shapes that unite the new Isotta Fraschini for the road and the one for the track: the powertrain is also the same. And it's a knockout. In fact, the road-going hypercar is powered by a hybrid powertrain composed of a 740 bhp 3-litre V6 turbo petrol and a 266 bhp electric motor, for a total of over 1,000 bhp. Called upon to move less than 1,000 kg of weight.

Top speed? Unknown. We do know, however, that to go from 0 to 100 km/h the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada takes just 2.2 seconds. Imagine it starting off from the tollbooth of the Milan-Sanremo motorway, the scene of its first road trip. 

There are no technical specifications but the hybrid system is supposed to be the same as the track version, the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione, with the hybrid system signed by Williams Advanced Engineering, the electronics by Bosch while the gearbox is a 7-speed X-Trac, combined with all-wheel drive. 

The interior is clearly not even remotely comparable to that of any other road car: a riot of controls to manage powertrain and control systems, zero infotainment monitors, a racing steering wheel and a single seat.

With such a pedigree, one can hardly expect a popular price for the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada, even considering a production run of just 12 examples. Exclusivity from  €3,250,000 (approx. £2,835,000). Excluding any customisation.

A Hypercar Proposition:

