Announced in February on the occasion of the debut of the track version is Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada, a new hypercar for the road from the fledgling Italian brand is revealed. The contours and shapes are those of its sister destined - according to plans - to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

A mega rear wing, a fairing to cover a hyper-technological cockpit with a clear racing layout, an ultra-low set-up and a yellow colour that does everything to make the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada not go unnoticed - as if it were needed.

Many horses, few kilos

It is not only the shapes that unite the new Isotta Fraschini for the road and the one for the track: the powertrain is also the same. And it's a knockout. In fact, the road-going hypercar is powered by a hybrid powertrain composed of a 740 bhp 3-litre V6 turbo petrol and a 266 bhp electric motor, for a total of over 1,000 bhp. Called upon to move less than 1,000 kg of weight.

Top speed? Unknown. We do know, however, that to go from 0 to 100 km/h the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada takes just 2.2 seconds. Imagine it starting off from the tollbooth of the Milan-Sanremo motorway, the scene of its first road trip.

Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada, il posteriore

There are no technical specifications but the hybrid system is supposed to be the same as the track version, the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione, with the hybrid system signed by Williams Advanced Engineering, the electronics by Bosch while the gearbox is a 7-speed X-Trac, combined with all-wheel drive.

The interior is clearly not even remotely comparable to that of any other road car: a riot of controls to manage powertrain and control systems, zero infotainment monitors, a racing steering wheel and a single seat.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Strada

With such a pedigree, one can hardly expect a popular price for the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada, even considering a production run of just 12 examples. Exclusivity from €3,250,000 (approx. £2,835,000). Excluding any customisation.