The new Dacia Duster 2024 is one of the most eagerly awaited innovations of the year. The third generation of the cheap SUV has all the ingredients to succeed in the market... and not be intimidated by many of its competitors.

A group of rivals that includes the Citroën C3 Aircross, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, SEAT Arona and Volkswagen T-Roc. To make the wait easier, Motor1.com presents a comparison between the third generation of Dacia 's SUV and the current model.

In its exterior design, the Dacia Duster 2024 sports an upright front end, modern LED lights, air curtain bumpers and large metallic bumpers. In contrast, the 2023 Duster shows softer, curvier lines, while maintaining a very pleasing overall look.

Dacia Duster 2024 vs. previous model: visual comparison

In profile, the new SUV has a coupé-like feel, with big muscle, hidden door handles and rectangular wheel arches. The model on sale has a more classic look, with traditional door handles and a large glass area, but also benefits from roof rails and two-tone wheels.

Gallery: Dacia Duster 2024: how the new SUV is changing

21 Photos

At the rear, the Dacia Duster 2024 offers a much sportier design, with a generously sized tailgate, advanced lights and an imposing spoiler. The current Duster has a lower roofline, a simpler tailgate and smaller underbody protection.

On a technical level, the new Dacia Duster will take a giant leap forward, as it will incorporate an evolution of the well-known CMF-B platform, which is used by the Renault Clio, Renault Captur and Renault Arkana. We also expect a very different mechanical range, with a farewell to diesel engines in Western Europe.

Pending official details, the Dacia Duster 2024 could feature the 1.2 Mild Hybrid Advanced petrol engine (with ECO label), both in front-wheel drive and conventional 4WD. In addition, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) versions are expected, a fuel already seen on the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Jogger.

Interestingly, Renault has just unveiled some interesting mechanical innovations for emerging markets. We would therefore not rule out the possibility that the 2024 Dacia Duster could be fitted with the latest generation EDC dual-clutch gearbox (from the Renault Kardian) and E-TECH 4x4 all-wheel drive with an electric motor on the rear axle (Renault Niagara Concept). All this would be in a hypothetical future, plus conventional hybrid mechanics: will the Dacia Jogger's 1.6-litre Hybrid give way to a 1.8-litre Hybrid?

Price should remain one of the new Dacia Duster's strong points. Despite this, the level of safety will be significantly improved, with a large array of ADAS driving aids. Finally, this model will receive a seven-seater version, called the Dacia Bigster.