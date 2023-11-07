This is the Trident saloon that is neither in name nor in fact a Quattroporte, which is a rare thing to hear. We're talking about the Maserati Mexico, an elegant three-door presented at the 1966 Turin Motor Show, named after the victory of a Cooper-Maserati in the Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix that same year.

With the looks of a true bespoke car, few know that the Mexico had a slightly less famous, but even more exclusive 'sister'. It was called the Mexico by Frua and very few examples were made in the world.

What sets it apart

The Mexico by Frua was designed by Pietro Frua and manufactured by Carrozzeria Vignale. The differences with the classic Mexico are quite obvious and mainly concern the front end. On the Frua, in fact, there are specific headlights and a smaller grille, while the proportions (including the 4.59 metre length) are exactly the same.

Maserati Mexico by Frua (1968) Maserati Mexico

The Maserati' s design was similar to that of other Trident cars, such as the first series Quattroporte and the Aga Khan's 5000 GT.

The car was presented at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show, but was not completed until 1970, when the first examples were delivered to customers.

No compromise on racing

The Maserati's equipment is one of the most comprehensive of the era and includes such features as power steering, air conditioning and radio.

Under the bonnet is a 300 bhp 4.7 V8, which allows the car to reach a top speed of 225 km/h (225 mph).

Maserati Mexico by Frua (1968)

How much can such a car be worth?

The average value of a production Mexico is between €90,000 and €130,000 (approx. £78,000 and £113,000), while a Frua (being even rarer) can fetch much higher prices. So if you are a collector and ever see one at auction, pay close attention.