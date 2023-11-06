There are cars that went so unnoticed that only the most die-hard fans remember them. These models may not necessarily have been a failure, but it is difficult for customers who buy a car simply out of necessity to remember them.

The Citroën C2, a city car that despite the fact that exactly 622,173 units were produced in six years, is relatively unknown today. The C3's three-door 'brother' was launched 20 years ago, hence the creation of this article.

The car had an original design, especially the distinctive rear windows, which had a very different appearance to the front windows. Also striking were the bulging front wheel arches and the opening of the tailgate in two halves.

According to the manufacturer, the lower hatch of the tailgate could hold 100 kg, which made loading the luggage compartment easier. It was very practical, especially in tight city spaces, and even for getting into the boot to change your shoes (imagine a day in the country or after a trip to the gym).

The Citroën C2 offered a fairly modular interior with four seats: the two individual rear seats could be moved and folded effortlessly on sliding rails, allowing the interior to be adapted to suit all tastes and situations.

The brightly coloured upholstery of the seats and the transparent gear lever and door handles also stood out in the cabin and contributed greatly to the original ambience.

The mechanical range ranged from the modest 1.1-litre with 59 bhp to the sporty VTS with a 120 bhp naturally aspirated 1.6-litre 16v engine, as well as 72 and 87 bhp units. For diesel enthusiasts, modern 67 or 108 bhp HDi engines were available.

Speaking of the wild VTS: Citroën was also very successful in competitions with the C2. In 2005, the brand won the JWRC (Junior World Rally Championship) with Dani Sordo at the wheel of the C2 Super 1600.

In October 2005, the Citroën C2 received its first facelift. From then on, the small car featured, among other things, a redesigned dashboard, lights with transparent lampshades and new equipment variants. During the second facelift in June 2008, the front integrated an evolved grille and a wider brand logo.

The successors to the C2 and C3 made their debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in autumn 2009. At that time, our protagonist made way for the DS 3, which became its spiritual successor, to rival the Mini and Alfa Romeo MiTo.