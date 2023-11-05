After a long wait, 2024 is finally the year of Lancia's new beginning. The Turin-based brand, which Stellantis has decided to bring back to the market, will restart with a range of three models that will be presented two years apart and will start from the "base", i.e. an all-new Ypsilon that will virtually take the place of the one that has almost single-handedly maintained the brand's fortunes for the last decade.

Lancia' s future is, of course, 100% electric, and so will be the other two cars that will join the range later on, but at least for the first few years the new Ypsilon will also offer electrified petrol engines before the final farewell to combustion powertrains from 2026.

Here is what's new from Lancia for 2024.

Lancia Ypsilon

We have not yet seen any prototypes or sketches that make direct reference to the new Ypsilon that will arrive in 2024, but little by little its general features have been outlined, combining management statements and concept designs such as the Pu+Ra Zero and the Pu+Ra HPE (which in fact also anticipates touches of the top models).

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the recreation by Motor1.com

In fact, we know that the new Lancia Ypsilon will no longer be a utility car but a small crossover of around four metres in length, that it will reintroduce the styling elements highlighted by the concept cars such as the Y-shaped headlights and round tail lights, and that it will be born electric and hybrid, although from 2026 the only options that will remain will be 100% electric.

As for details, it's still too early to tell, but the platform will most likely be the same as on models like the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, so expect a 154 bhp engine and 54 kWh battery for the electric, and the new 99 bhp 1.2 PureTech with a 48V, 21 kW Mild Hybrid system for the other variants.